IronRock Insurance : ROC) Trading In Shares
IronRock Insurance Company Limited (ROC) has advised that a connected party bought a total of 50,000 ROC shares on 18 November 2022.
IronRock Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 21:53:08 UTC.
