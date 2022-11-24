Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. IronRock Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROC   JME201600066

IRONROCK INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(ROC)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-22
2.570 JMD    0.00%
04:54pIronrock Insurance : ROC) Trading In Shares
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IronRock Insurance : ROC) Trading In Shares

11/24/2022 | 04:54pm EST
IronRock Insurance Company Limited (ROC) has advised that a connected party bought a total of 50,000 ROC shares on 18 November 2022.

Disclaimer

IronRock Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 21:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 417 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
Net income 2021 53,7 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net cash 2021 69,6 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 550 M 3,59 M 3,59 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William David McConnell Chairman
Janene Shaw Independent Director
Christopher W. Berry Non-Executive Director
Gary H. Peart Non-Executive Director