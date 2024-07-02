The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is advising that effective on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, trading has been suspended in the shares of Productive Business Solutions Limited (PBS) and IronRock Insurance Company Limited (ROC), a Main Market company and a Junior Market company, respectively.

Suspension of Trading in the Shares of Productive Business Solutions Limited (PBS)

The Jamaica Stock Exchange in keeping with the JSE's Main Market Rule 408 (iii) on Audited Annual Financial Statements has suspended trading in the shares of Productive Business Solutions Limited (PBS) pending the Company's submission of its 2023 Audited Financial Statements. The Company's 2023 Audited Financial Statements became due on March 30, 2024 and ninety-three (93) days overdue on July 1, 2024.

Suspension of trading in the shares of IronRock Insurance Company Limited (ROC)

The Jamaica Stock Exchange in keeping with JSE's Junior Market Rule Appendix 2, Part 4 (1) (e) Quarterly Financial Statements and JSE's Junior Market Rule Appendix 2, Part 4 (2) ( e) on Audited Annual Financial Statements has suspended trading in the shares of IronRock Insurance Company Limited (ROC) pending the submission of its 2023 Audited Financial Statements and 1st Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Statements. IronRock Insurance Company Limited's 2023 Audited Financial Statements and 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended March 2024 became due on March 30, 2024 and May 15, 2024, respectively, and is consequently ninety-three (93) and forty-seven (47) days overdue as at July 1, 2024.