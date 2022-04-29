Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IronSource Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IS   IL0011763799

IRONSOURCE LTD.

(IS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/28 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.000 USD   +3.09%
08:01aironSource to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022
BU
04/26IronSource Continues Mediation Partnership With Games Publisher Tilting Point
MT
04/26ironSource Announces Mediation Partnership With Tilting Point
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ironSource to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

04/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ironSource (NYSE: IS) (“ironSource” or the “Company”), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on May 12, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2022. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

  • Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing : 844-200-6205, using conference code 675126.
  • International parties can access the call by dialing+1 929-526-1599, using conference code 675126.

The webcast will be accessible on ironSource’s investor relations website at investors.is.com shortly after the call for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 26, 2022. To access the replay, please click here and enter the access code 651686.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IRONSOURCE LTD.
08:01aironSource to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022
BU
04/26IronSource Continues Mediation Partnership With Games Publisher Tilting Point
MT
04/26ironSource Announces Mediation Partnership With Tilting Point
BU
04/26Ironsource Ltd. Announces Mediation Partnership with Tilting Point
CI
04/13IRONSOURCE LAUNCHES LUNA SEARCH ADS : Expanding its Cross-Channel Marketing Software with..
BU
04/05ironSource Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
03/31ironSource Celebrates Two Billion Downloads in Two Years for Publishing Solution Supers..
BU
03/22ironSource Launches First Widely-Available Mobile Game Marketability Testing Tool, Taki..
BU
03/22IronSource Launches First Widely-Available Mobile Game Marketability Testing Tool, Taki..
CI
03/20IRONSOURCE LTD.(NYSE : IS) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRONSOURCE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 811 M - -
Net income 2022 113 M - -
Net cash 2022 875 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 082 M 4 082 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 995
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart IRONSOURCE LTD.
Duration : Period :
ironSource Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRONSOURCE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,00 $
Average target price 10,42 $
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomer Bar-Zeev Chief Executive Officer
Arnon Harish President & Director
Assaf Ben Ami Chief Financial Officer
Tamir Carmi Chief Operating Officer
Shlomo Dovrat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRONSOURCE LTD.-48.32%4 082
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-13.88%2 166 152
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-31.82%65 901
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.33%59 110
SEA LIMITED-62.14%47 410
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.08%46 214