Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about our ability to execute on our vision; our strategy, business, financial position and operations, including with respect to our strategic priorities; the demand, development, commercial availability and commercial potential of linaclotide and the drivers, timing, impact and results thereof; the potential indications for, and benefits of, linaclotide and our ability to drive LINZESS growth; expectations regarding our financial performance and results, and guidance and expectations related thereto, including, without limitation expectations related to cash and cash equivalents as well as LINZESS U.S. net sales and growth, Ironwood revenue and adjusted EBITDA; the progress of ongoing clinical trials and the timing of related data readouts; our belief that apraglutide is poised to become the new standard of care for patients with SBS-IF, if successfully developed and approved; the potential of apraglutide to achieve $1B in peak net sales; expectations and timing thereto related to de-lever prior to a potential apraglutide commercial launch; the timing to receive early data assessing T- Cell response for patients enrolled in the POC study for CNP-104. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and Ironwood undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to the effectiveness of development and commercialization efforts by us and our partners; preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and formulation development of linaclotide, apraglutide, IW-3300,CNP-104 and other product candidates; our ability to achieve the growth prospects and synergies expected from the VectivBio acquisition, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating VectivBio with its existing businesses; the risk that clinical programs and studies, inducing for the linaclotide pediatric program, apraglutide, CNP-104 and IW-3300, may not progress or develop as anticipated, including that studies are delayed or discontinued for any reason, such as safety, tolerability, enrollment, manufacturing, economic or other reasons; the risk that findings from our completed nonclinical and clinical studies may not be replicated in later studies; the risk that we or our partners are unable to obtain, maintain or manufacture sufficient LINZESS or our product candidates, or otherwise experience difficulties with respect to supply or manufacturing; the efficacy, safety and tolerability of linaclotide and our product candidates; the risk that the therapeutic opportunities for LINZESS or our product candidates are not as we expect; decisions by regulatory and judicial authorities; the risk that we may never get additional patent protection for linaclotide and other product candidates, that patents for linaclotide or other products may not provide adequate protection from competition, or that we are not able to successfully protect such patents; the risk that we are unable to manage our expenses or cash use, or are unable to commercialize our products as expected; the risk that the development of the linaclotide pediatric program, apraglutide, CNP-104 and/or IW-3300 are not successful or that any of our product candidates is not successfully commercialized; outcomes in legal proceedings to protect or enforce the patents relating to our products and product candidates, including abbreviated new drug application litigation; the risk that financial and operating results may differ from our projections; developments in the intellectual property landscape; challenges from and rights of competitors or potential competitors; the risk that our planned investments do not have the anticipated effect on our company revenues; developments in accounting guidance or practice; Ironwood's or AbbVie's accounting practices, including reporting and settlement practices as between Ironwood and AbbVie; the risk that we are unable to manage our expenses or cash use, or are unable to commercialize our products as expected; and the risks listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Ironwood's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our subsequent SEC filings.

Ironwood uses non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, which should be considered only a supplement to, and not a substitute for or superior to, GAAP measures. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results table and to the Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income table and related footnotes on pages 14 and 15 of this presentation. Further, Ironwood considers the net profit for the U.S. LINZESS brand collaboration with AbbVie in assessing the product's performance and calculates it based on inputs from both Ironwood and AbbVie. This figure should not be considered a substitute for Ironwood's GAAP financial results. An explanation of our calculation of this figure is provided in the U.S. LINZESS Brand Collaboration table and related footnotes on page 16 of this presentation.

LINZESS® is a registered trademark of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.