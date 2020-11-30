Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : 3Q 2020 Investor Update Conference Call 11/30/2020 | 05:43pm EST Send by mail :

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about our ability to execute on our vision to become a leader in GI; our ability to execute on our strategy, including our ability to drive LINZESS growth, advance our GI development portfolio and deliver sustainable profits; our business and operations, including our ability to drive long-term growth and value creation; the development, commercial availability and commercial potential of linaclotide and our other product candidates and the drivers, timing, impact and results thereof; the potential indications for, and benefits of, linaclotide and other product candidates; expectations that we will continue to record collaborative arrangements revenue based on actual settlement payments received by AbbVie; our ability to access physician offices in person during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic; our planned refresh of our consumer campaign; our ability to provide effective virtual customer support, including the effectiveness of our Telehealth efforts and other virtual support services; our decision to discontinue development of IW- 3718; the extent and timing of the planned workforce reduction, as well as the anticipated timing of completion; the extent of anticipated total cost savings associated with the discontinuation of IW-3718, including the annualized cost savings related to the planned workforce reduction, as well as the anticipated decrease in external spend for IW-3718 and the timing thereof; the extent and timing of anticipated one-time costs in connection with discontinuing development of IW-3718; our capital allocation plans, including our pursuit of external business development opportunities; and our financial performance and results, and guidance and expectations related thereto, including expectations related to LINZESS net sales growth, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA (including the drivers and timing thereof). Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to the effectiveness and timing of development and commercialization efforts by us and our partners; preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and formulation development; the risk that our clinical programs and studies may not progress or develop as anticipated, including that studies are delayed or discontinued, or that regulatory submissions are delayed, for any reason, such as safety, tolerability, enrollment, manufacturing, economic or other reasons, including due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that findings from our completed nonclinical and clinical studies may not be replicated in later studies; the risk that we or our partners are unable to obtain, maintain or manufacture sufficient LINZESS or our product candidates, or otherwise experience difficulties with respect to supply or manufacturing; the efficacy, safety and tolerability of linaclotide and other product candidates; the risk that the therapeutic opportunities for LINZESS or our product candidates are not as we expect; the difficulty of predicting the extent, financial impact or timing of the planned workforce reduction, and other anticipated cost saving associated with discontinuing IW-3718, including the risk that the actual financial impact could vary materially from the outcomes anticipated; the decisions by regulatory and judicial authorities, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on governmental authorities; the risk that we may never get additional patent protection for linaclotide; the risk that we may never get sufficient patent protection for linaclotide and other product candidates, that patents for linaclotide or other products may not provide adequate protection from competition, or that we are not able to successfully protect such patents; the outcomes in legal proceedings to protect or enforce the patents relating to our products and product candidates, including abbreviated new drug application litigation; the possibility that we may not achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of the separation of Cyclerion; the risk that financial and operating results may differ from our projections; developments in the intellectual property landscape; challenges from and rights of competitors or potential competitors; the risk that our planned investments do not have the anticipated effect on our company revenues; Ironwood's or AbbVie's accounting practices, including reporting and settlement practices as between Ironwood and AbbVie; the risk that we are unable to manage our expenses or cash use, or are unable to commercialize our products as expected; and the risks listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Ironwood's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in our subsequent SEC filings. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated containment efforts have had a serious adverse impact on the economy, the severity and duration of which are uncertain. Government stabilization efforts will only partially mitigate the consequences. The extent and duration of the impact on our business and operations is highly uncertain, and that impact includes effects on our day-to-day operations, collaborative arrangements revenue and marketing efforts, manufacturing and supply chain, and clinical trial operations. Factors that will influence the impact on our business, operations and financial results include the duration and extent of the pandemic, the extent of imposed or recommended containment and mitigation measures, and the general economic consequences of the pandemic. The pandemic could have a material adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results for an extended period of time. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and Ironwood undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Ironwood uses non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, which should be considered only a supplement to, and not a substitute for or superior to, GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of GAAP income from continuing operations, net of income taxes to adjusted EBITDA on slides 19 and 20 of this presentation. Further, Ironwood considers the net profit for the U.S. LINZESS brand collaboration with AbbVie in assessing the product's performance and calculates it based on inputs from both Ironwood and AbbVie. This figure should not be considered a substitute for Ironwood's GAAP financial results. An explanation of our calculation of this figure is provided on slide 21 of this presentation. Mark Plinio, Chief Commercial Officer 3Q Financial Highlights & 2020 Guidance Gina Consylman, Chief Financial Officer 4 3Q 2020 Overview Mark Mallon IRONWOOD'S VISION & MISSION Become the Leading U.S. Gastrointestinal Healthcare Company We are dedicated to advancing the treatment of GI diseases and redefining the standard of care for GI patients 6 Executing on Our Strategy Drive LINZESS® Deliver (linaclotide) growth sustainable profits Advance U.S. GI development portfolio $241M in U.S. LINZESS net sales, up 10% Y/Y 1

$100M in U.S. LINZESS collaboration revenue, up 18% Y/Y; $103M in Total Ironwood revenue in 3Q 2020

LINZESS TRx demand up 7% in 3Q Y/Y 2 ; New-to-brand Rx demand up 10% in 3Q 2020 vs 2Q 2020 3 Sixth consecutive profitable quarter

3Q 2020 GAAP net income of $34M and adjusted EBITDA of $47M 3

$308M in cash and cash equivalents, as of 3Q 2020

Raising FY 2020 financial guidance Discontinuing IW-3718 following results of planned efficacy assessment of one of two IW-3718 Phase III trials

IW-3718 following results of planned efficacy assessment of one of two IW-3718 Phase III trials Continue to explore accessing GI opportunities 1) LINZESS U.S. net sales are reported by AbbVie and LINZESS costs incurred by each of us and AbbVie are reported in our respective financial statements. LINZESS costs include cost of 7 goods sold incurred by AbbVie and selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses incurred by AbbVie and Ironwood that are attributable to the cost- sharing arrangement between the parties. See slide 21 for detailed breakdown. 2) IQVIA NPA September 2020 3) Refer to reconciliation of GAAP income from continuing operations, net of income taxes to adjusted EBITDA on slide 20 of this presentation. 3) IQVIA Monthly Patient Insights Commercial Highlights Mark Plinio LINZESS Remains #1 Prescribed Medicine for IBS-C/CIC with Nearly 40% Market Share1 LINZESS Y/Y Total Rx Demand2 37,000,000 36,000,000 DemandRx 35,000,000 ~7% 34,000,000 ~9% Total 33,000,000 ~11% 32,000,000 31,000,000 30,000,000 Q1 Q2 Q3 LINZESS 2019 EUTRx LINZESS 2020 EUTRx IBS-C/CIC Market Share1 45 LINZESS all-Time High (40%) 40 LINZESS (39%) 35 LACTULOSE (35%) % 30 Share 25 Market 20 15 AMITIZA (12%) 10 Other (10%) 5 TRULANCE (3%) MOTEGRITY (2%) 0 ZELNORM (0) 01-11 03-22 05-31 08-09 10-18 12-27 03-06 05-15 07-24 10-02 2019- 2019- 2019- 2019- 2019- 2019- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- 9 1) IQVIA RAPID Weekly Market without PEG. 2) IQVIA NPA September 2020 Strong LINZESS New-to-brand Volume Growth and 90-Day Prescription Growth LINZESS NBRx Volume Growth2 ~10% 122,000 growth 120,000 118,000 116,000 114,000 112,000 110,000 108,000 106,000 104,000 2Q20 3Q20 By comparison, other Branded Products1 in aggregate grew ~8%2 in NBRx growth over the same period LINZESS 90-Day Prescription Growth3 42.5 42.0 Size 41.5 Fill 41.0 40.5 TRx 40.0 Avg % of TRx that is 90 ct4 Average 39.5 17% 19% 15% 39.0 38.5 38.0 2018 2019 2020 37.5 Average TRx fill size increased by 4% Y/Y to 42 pills/Rx3 Average new-to-brand fill size increased by 5% Y/Y to 46.5 pills/Rx3 10 1) Other Branded Products: Amitizia, Trulance, Motegrity, and Zelnorm. 2) IQVIA Monthly Patient Insights. 3) IQVIA Monthly NPA Sep 2020 v. Sep 2019 data 4) IQVIA Monthly NPA FY 2018, FY 2019, and YTD 2020 (through 9/30/2020) LINZESS: Key Drivers for Future Growth Opportunity Field Force Redeployment Label Expansion: Overall Updated Consumer Abdominal Symptom Data Promotion Efforts Most of the combined Ironwood- AbbVie field force is now back to conducting in person details

Access to physician offices still limited, but increasing

Field force continues to leverage a mix of in-person and virtual channels in its effort to support physician access and engagement The FDA approved sNDA for overall abdominal symptoms (bloating, discomfort, pain)

Certain promotional materials already refreshed to reflect new label

A full refresh of the consumer campaign expected spring 2021 Updated communication channels like Telehealth in an effort to bring awareness and support to the patient

Growing telehealth utilization among gastroenterologists

Direct-to-consumer media efforts continue to activate new patients 11 1) Overall Abdominal Symptoms = bloating, discomfort, and pain *As measured by the abdominal score. 3Q 2020 Financial Performance Gina Consylman Organizational Restructuring Ironwood streamlining its business in an effort to realign capital and resources Planned reduction of ~100 employees

Expect total cost savings of ~$95 million:

~$45 million of annualized savings related to the planned workforce reduction ~$50 million related to external spend for IW-3718 previously expected to be incurred through 2021

See slide 21 for detailed breakdown. 2) IQVIA NPA September 2020 3) Refer to reconciliation of GAAP income from continuing operations, net of income taxes to adjusted EBITDA on slide 20 of this presentation. 3) IQVIA Monthly Patient Insights Thank You 3Q 2020 Financial Summary Reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measures1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 (000s, except per share (000s, except per share amounts) amounts) GAAP net income $ 34,423 $ 62,972 Adjustments: Mark-to-market adjustments on the derivatives related to 2,616 6,549 convertible notes, net Restructuring expenses 1,232 1,232 Non-GAAP net income $ 38,271 $ 70,753 GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.40 Adjustments to GAAP net income (detailed above) 0.02 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.24 $ 0.45 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.39 Adjustments to GAAP net income (detailed above) 0.02 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.44 1. The company presents non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to exclude the impact of net gains and losses on the derivatives related to our 2022 convertible notes that are 19 required to be marked-to-market and restructuring expenses. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. For a reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the table above. Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures is included in the company's press release dated November 5, 2020. 3Q 2020 Financial Summary Reconciliation of GAAP income from continuing operations, net of income taxes to adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 (000s) (000s) GAAP income from continuing operations, net of income taxes1 $ 34,423 $ 62,972 Adjustments: Mark-to-market adjustments on the derivatives related to 2,616 6,549 convertible notes, net Restructuring expenses 1,232 1,232 Interest expense 7,419 21,957 Interest and investment income (231) (1,284) Income tax expense 1,389 1,389 Depreciation and amortization 589 1,911 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,437 $ 94,726 1. Ironwood presents GAAP income from continuing operations, net of income taxes and adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, mark-to-market adjustments on derivatives related to Ironwood's 2022 Convertible Notes and restructuring expenses, from GAAP net income (from continuing operations, net of income taxes. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. For a reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the table above. Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures is included in 20 the company's press release dated November 5, 2020 3Q 2020 Financial Summary LINZESS U.S. Brand Collaboration Commercial Profit & Collaboration Revenue1 Ironwood & AbbVie Total Net Profit LINZESS U.S. net product sales AbbVie & Ironwood commercial costs, expenses and other discounts2 Commercial profit on sales of LINZESS Commercial Margin Ironwood's share of net profit Reimbursement for Ironwood's selling, general, and administrative expenses3 Adjustments to reconcile Ironwood's previously reported share of net profit in conformance with AbbVie's revenue recognition accounting policies and reporting conventions4 Ironwood's collaboration revenue Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 (000s) (000s) $ 241,124 $ 652,891 52,939 162,833 $ 188,185 $ 490,058 78% 75% 94,092 245,029 6,140 18,750 - (5,902) $ 100,232 $ 257,877 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 (000s) (000s) LINZESS U.S. net product sales $ 241,124 $ 652,891 AbbVie & Ironwood commercial 52,939 162,833 costs, expenses and other discounts2 AbbVie & Ironwood R&D 11,207 39,406 expenses5 Total net profit on sales of $ 176,978 $ 450,652 LINZESS6 1. The purpose of the Commercial Profit and Collaboration Revenue table is to present the calculation of Ironwood's share of net profits generated from sales of LINZESS in the U.S. and Ironwood's collaboration revenue / expense; 2. Includes certain discounts recognized and cost of goods sold incurred by AbbVie, as well as selling, general and administrative expenses incurred by AbbVie and Ironwood that are attributable to the cost-sharing arrangement between the parties. 3. Includes Ironwood's selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to the cost-sharing arrangement with AbbVie. 4. In connection with its acquisition of Allergan, AbbVie recast 21 LINZESS U.S. net sales (previously reported by Allergan) for periods beginning on January 1, 2019 to conform with its revenue recognition accounting policies and reporting conventions for certain rebates and discounts. This recast did not result in any change to Ironwood's historically reported collaborative arrangements revenue or collaborative arrangements revenue policy. Ironwood continues to record collaborative arrangements revenue based on actual settlement payments received from AbbVie. 5. R&D expenses related to LINZESS in the U.S. are shared equally between Ironwood and AbbVie under the collaboration agreement. 6. Ironwood has recalculated its share of net profit on sales of LINZESS in the U.S. to conform with AbbVie's recast of historically reported LINZESS U.S. net sales (previously reported by Allergan). This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

