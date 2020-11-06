Ironwood appoints Sarissa's Denner to board; shares surge

BOSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
on Friday handed a board seat to Sarissa Capital Management,
sparking its shares to surge as much as 14% when the activist
investor secured the spot after a quiet but forceful 2-1/2-year
campaign to join the group.
Alexander Denner, a widely known healthcare investor who
founded Sarissa in 2013, will join Ironwood's board as its 10th
director, the company said.
"His wealth of knowledge will be invaluable as we continue
on our mission to advance GI (gastrointestinal) medicines,
redefine the standard of care for GI patients, and deliver
shareholder value," Julie McHugh, chair of Ironwood's board,
said in a statement about Denner.
The company's shares were trading at $10.94, up 9%, at
midday.
Ever since Sarissa, which owned 14 million shares, or
roughly 9% of the Boston-based company, at the end of June,
bought into Ironwood in late 2017, Denner has wanted a say in
shaping its future.
Even though Ironwood's irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess
was widely prescribed, posting U.S. net sales of $803 million in
2019, the share price has languished around $10.
Certain investors grew restless and said they wanted to see
a sale of the company to a larger drug company, at a time when
Ironwood was already collaborating with Allergan, which was sold
to AbbVie in 2020. So far, Sarissa, which has about $1.5 billion
in capital, has been publicly mum on exactly what it would like
beyond a higher share price.
Denner, who earned a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from
Yale and previously worked for famed investor Carl Icahn, has a
reputation in the activist investing world of working
collaboratively behind the scenes. He has run only one proxy
contest and kept The Medicines Company founder Clive Meanwell as
chief innovation officer after he was replaced as CEO.
But Denner also engineered the sales of Ariad
Pharmaceuticals to Takeda and Bioverativ to Sanofi.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
and Paul Simao)