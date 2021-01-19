IRPC : Appointment of Directors and Subcommittee Members

(Translation)

Pres. 017/2021

19 January 2021

Subject Appointment of Directors and Subcommittee Members

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting no. 1/2021 on 19 January 2021 has passed resolutions to appoint directors and subcommittee Members as follows:

1. Miss Peangpanor Boonklum to be a Director and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, in replacement of Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron. 2. Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon to be a Director and Member of the Risk Management Committee, in replacement of Mr. Worawat Pitayasiri. 3. Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa to be a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

These appointments will be effective from 20 January 2021 onwards.

Therefore, the Subcommittee members will be as follows:

1. The Corporate Governance Committee