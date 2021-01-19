IRPC : Appointment of Directors and Subcommittee Members

(Translation)
Pres. 017/2021
19 January 2021
Subject Appointment of Directors and Subcommittee Members
To President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting no. 1/2021 on 19 January 2021 has passed resolutions to appoint directors and subcommittee Members as follows:
1.
Miss Peangpanor Boonklum
to be a Director and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee,
in replacement of Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron.
2.
Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon
to be a Director and Member of the Risk Management Committee,
in replacement of Mr. Worawat Pitayasiri.
3.
Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa
to be a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
These appointments will be effective from 20 January 2021 onwards.
Therefore, the Subcommittee members will be as follows:
1. The Corporate Governance Committee
1)
Mr. Anusorn Sangnimnuan
Chairman (Independent Director)
2)
Mr. Charcrie Buranakanonda
Member of the committee (Independent Director)
3)
Miss Peangpanor Boonklum
Member of the committee
2. The Risk Management Committee
1)
Mr. Nattachat Charuchinda
Chairman (Independent Director)
2)
Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas
Member of the Committee
3)
Mr. Wattanapong Kurovat
Member of the Committee
4)
Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon
Member of the Committee
5)
Mr. Chawalit Tippawanich
Member of the Committee
3. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee
1)
Mr.Woothisarn Tanchai
Chairman (Independent Director)
2)
Air Marshal Boonsuib Prasit
Member of the Committee (Independent Director)
3)
Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa
Member of the Committee
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
- Chawalit Tippawanich -
(Mr. Chawalit Tippawanich)
President and Chief Executive Officer
Corporate Good Governance
