IRPC : Election of a Chairman of Board of Directors

Pres.016/2021
19 January 2021
Subject
Election of a Chairman of Board of Directors
To
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
IRPC Public Company Limited ( " the Company" ) would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 1/ 2021 on 19 January 2021 has passed a resolution to elect Mr. Kris Imsang to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
This shall be effective from 19 January 2021 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
- Chawalit Tippawanich -
(Mr. Chawalit Tippawanich)
President and Chief Executive Officer
Corporate Good Governance
Tel. 0-2765-7383
Fax. 0-2765-7982
