IRPC : Election of a Chairman of Board of Directors

- Translation - Pres.016/2021 19 January 2021 Subject Election of a Chairman of Board of Directors To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ( " the Company" ) would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 1/ 2021 on 19 January 2021 has passed a resolution to elect Mr. Kris Imsang to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This shall be effective from 19 January 2021 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Chawalit Tippawanich -

(Mr. Chawalit Tippawanich)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Corporate Good Governance

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982