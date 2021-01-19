Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  IRPC    IRPC   TH0471010Y04

IRPC

(IRPC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 01/18
3.66 THB   -1.61%
08:16aIRPC : Appointment of Directors and Subcommittee Members
PU
08:16aIRPC : Election of a Chairman of Board of Directors
PU
01/13Saudi Aramco cuts Feb crude supply to some Asian refiners - sources
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IRPC : Election of a Chairman of Board of Directors

01/19/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Translation -

Pres.016/2021

19 January 2021

Subject

Election of a Chairman of Board of Directors

To

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ( " the Company" ) would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 1/ 2021 on 19 January 2021 has passed a resolution to elect Mr. Kris Imsang to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This shall be effective from 19 January 2021 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Chawalit Tippawanich -

(Mr. Chawalit Tippawanich)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Corporate Good Governance

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 13:15:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about IRPC
08:16aIRPC : Appointment of Directors and Subcommittee Members
PU
08:16aIRPC : Election of a Chairman of Board of Directors
PU
01/13Saudi Aramco cuts Feb crude supply to some Asian refiners - sources
RE
2020IRPC : Resignation of Direc
PU
2020IRPC : Notification of a renewal contract regarding connected transaction on pro..
PU
2020IRPC : Appointment of Subcommittee Members
PU
2020IRPC PUBLIC : Submission of IRPC Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' fi..
PU
2020IRPC PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2020
PU
2020IRPC PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
2020IRPC PUBLIC : Resignation of Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 173 B 5 767 M 5 767 M
Net income 2020 -7 107 M -237 M -237 M
Net Debt 2020 56 189 M 1 871 M 1 871 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 74 703 M 2 480 M 2 488 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 409
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart IRPC
Duration : Period :
IRPC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRPC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,48 THB
Last Close Price 3,66 THB
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noppadol Pinsupa President
Chansin Treenuchagron Chairman
Nidcha Jirametthanakij Senior Executive VP-Accounting & Finance
Pravet Assavadakorn Executive VP-Innovative Product Center, R&D
Woothisarn Tanchai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRPC-1.61%2 480
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.05%177 303
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA6.90%7 034
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.6.96%6 962
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED8.48%4 905
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION9.13%4 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ