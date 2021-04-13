IRPC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders "AGM" on the Company's Website

(Translation)
No. CG. 077/2021
|
12 April 2021
|
|
Subject
|
Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|
|
"AGM" on the Company's Website
|
To
|
President
|
|
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
IRPC Public Company Limited "the Company" held the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders "AGM" on 31 March 2021; therefore, in order to comply with the Corporate Good Governance Principles, the Company has posted the Minutes of the 2021 AGM on the Company's website at www.irpc.co.thfrom 12 April 2021 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
- Arisara Suthasut -
(Miss Arisara Suthasut)
Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs
and Company Secretary
Corporate Governance
Tel. 0-2765-7383
Fax. 0-2765-7982
Disclaimer
IRPC pcl published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 16:59:03 UTC.