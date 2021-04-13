IRPC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders "AGM" on the Company's Website

(Translation)

No. CG. 077/2021

12 April 2021 Subject Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders "AGM" on the Company's Website To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited "the Company" held the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders "AGM" on 31 March 2021; therefore, in order to comply with the Corporate Good Governance Principles, the Company has posted the Minutes of the 2021 AGM on the Company's website at www.irpc.co.thfrom 12 April 2021 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Arisara Suthasut -

(Miss Arisara Suthasut)

Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs

and Company Secretary

Corporate Governance

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982