  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. IRPC Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRPC   TH0471010Y04

IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRPC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-17
3.500 THB   +1.16%
07:24aIRPC PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders "AGM" on the Company's Website
PU
04/18IRPC PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 65 DWs issued by BLS
PU
04/05IRPC PUBLIC : Election of Chairman of Board of Directors and Appointment of Sub-Committee Members
PU
IRPC Public : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders "AGM" on the Company's Website

04/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Date/Time
19 Apr 2022 18:02:38
Headline
Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders "AGM" on the Company's Website
Symbol
IRPC
Source
IRPC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 11:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 294 B 8 711 M 8 711 M
Net income 2022 4 817 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2022 54 046 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 71 437 M 2 120 M 2 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 409
Free-Float 47,6%
Managers and Directors
Chawalit Tippawanich President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Director
Nidcha Jirametthanakij Senior Executive VP-Accounting & Finance
Kris Imsang Chairman
Woothisarn Tanchai Independent Director
Sukrit Surabotsopon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.85%2 120
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.8.33%15 762
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION16.38%8 963
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.18.15%8 139
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA9.07%8 094
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-12.85%4 574