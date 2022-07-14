Log in
    IRPC   TH0471010Y04

IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRPC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
3.180 THB   -0.63%
07:24aIRPC PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/12IRPC PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
07/07IRPC PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
IRPC Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 305 B 8 442 M 8 442 M
Net income 2022 4 968 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2022 53 404 M 1 477 M 1 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 64 906 M 1 796 M 1 796 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 6 409
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRPC Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3,18 THB
Average target price 3,60 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chawalit Tippawanich President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Director
Nidcha Jirametthanakij Senior Executive VP-Accounting & Finance
Siri Jirapongphan Chairman
Somnuk Bomrungsalee Independent Director
Anusorn Sangnimnuan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-17.19%1 796
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.3.57%15 766
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION39.32%9 726
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.9.64%6 970
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-5.00%6 315
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-27.37%3 982