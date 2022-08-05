Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. IRPC Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRPC   TH0471010Y04

IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRPC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-03
3.320 THB   -1.78%
07:16aIRPC PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
08/04IRPC PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 44 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
08/03IRPC PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 8 DWs issued by KS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRPC Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BCPG13C2208A, CHG13C2208A, CPN13C2208A, DTAC13C2208A, IRPC13C2208A,

Security Symbol: JMT13C2208A, JMT13P2208A, KBAN13P2208A, KKP13C2208A, KTB13C2208A, RCL13P2208A, SYNE13C2208A, TISC13C2208A

Announcement Details

Subject

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement

Data as of

05-Aug-2022

Maturity date

10-Aug-2022

Expense of exercise (Baht)

0.00

DW Symbol

Conversion ratio per

Underlying asset price

Exercise price (Baht)

Net cash settlement

unit

(Baht)

amount (Baht)

BCPG13C2208A

0.28571

10.30

15.40

0.00

CHG13C2208A

1.80623

3.78

4.964

0.00

CPN13C2208A

0.14286

65.00

74.00

0.00

DTAC13C2208A

0.13411

46.75

64.263

0.00

IRPC13C2208A

1.88679

3.32

4.80

0.00

JMT13C2208A

0.10051

78.50

94.516

0.00

JMT13P2208A

0.20102

78.50

50.74

0.00

KBAN13P2208A

0.14543

147.00

111.002

0.00

KKP13C2208A

0.14312

67.00

88.313

0.00

KTB13C2208A

0.34415

16.00

17.144

0.00

RCL13P2208A

0.20

40.25

28.75

0.00

SYNE13C2208A

0.09615

20.20

33.00

0.00

TISC13C2208A

0.08484

89.50

122.515

0.00

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate

  1. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  2. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Signature ________________________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:16aIRPC PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
08/04IRPC PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 44 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
08/03IRPC PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 8 DWs issued by K..
PU
08/02IRPC PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 14 Derivative warrants issued by MST
PU
08/02IRPC PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
08/01SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : IRPC28C2302A to be traded on August 2, 2022
PU
07/26IRPC PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 14 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
07/19IRPC PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
07/14IRPC PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/12IRPC PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 314 B 8 755 M 8 755 M
Net income 2022 5 810 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2022 50 495 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 67 763 M 1 889 M 1 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 409
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRPC Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3,32 THB
Average target price 3,58 THB
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chawalit Tippawanich President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Director
Nidcha Jirametthanakij Senior Executive VP-Accounting & Finance
Siri Jirapongphan Chairman
Somnuk Bomrungsalee Independent Director
Anusorn Sangnimnuan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.54%1 889
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.7.18%16 315
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION44.63%10 128
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.11.34%7 297
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-2.61%6 700
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-31.28%3 827