IRPC Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

Headline: Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BCPG13C2208A, CHG13C2208A, CPN13C2208A, DTAC13C2208A, IRPC13C2208A,

Security Symbol: JMT13C2208A, JMT13P2208A, KBAN13P2208A, KKP13C2208A, KTB13C2208A, RCL13P2208A, SYNE13C2208A, TISC13C2208A

Announcement Details Subject Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement Data as of 05-Aug-2022 Maturity date 10-Aug-2022 Expense of exercise (Baht) 0.00 DW Symbol Conversion ratio per Underlying asset price Exercise price (Baht) Net cash settlement unit (Baht) amount (Baht) BCPG13C2208A 0.28571 10.30 15.40 0.00 CHG13C2208A 1.80623 3.78 4.964 0.00 CPN13C2208A 0.14286 65.00 74.00 0.00 DTAC13C2208A 0.13411 46.75 64.263 0.00 IRPC13C2208A 1.88679 3.32 4.80 0.00 JMT13C2208A 0.10051 78.50 94.516 0.00 JMT13P2208A 0.20102 78.50 50.74 0.00 KBAN13P2208A 0.14543 147.00 111.002 0.00 KKP13C2208A 0.14312 67.00 88.313 0.00 KTB13C2208A 0.34415 16.00 17.144 0.00 RCL13P2208A 0.20 40.25 28.75 0.00 SYNE13C2208A 0.09615 20.20 33.00 0.00 TISC13C2208A 0.08484 89.50 122.515 0.00

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :