IRPC Public : Submission of IRPC Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements and operating results for the 3-month and 6-month period ended June 30, 2022

-Translation-

Ref. Ngor Nor Por. 020/2022

9 August 2022

Subject : Submission of IRPC Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements and operating results for the 3-month and 6-month period ended June 30, 2022

To :President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to submit the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 3-month and 6-month period ended June 30, 2022, which was reviewed by independent auditor, and was approved by the Company's Audit Committee. The consolidated financial statements can be summarized as follows:

In the second quarter of 2022 (2Q/2022), the Company reported net sales of Baht 99,395 million increasing by Baht 22,787 million or 30% from that in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q/2022). This attributed to a 26% increase in average selling prices following higher crude oil price as well as a 4% increase in sales volume. The average crude intake was 198,000 barrels per day, which rose by 2%. The Market Gross Integrated Margin (Market GIM) was Baht 12,562 million (USD 20.15 per barrel) increasing by Baht 8,457 million or 206%, mainly from a significant rise in petroleum products spreads, especially Diesel and Gasoline spreads, versus an increase in crude premium.

The crude oil price in 2Q/2022 surged from USD 95.56 per barrel in 1Q/2022 to USD 108.05 per barrel as a result of tight crude oil supply of which the main cause was the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies increased crude oil production by 0.4 million barrels per day but it was still insufficient for the crude oil demand recovering from the ease of COVID-19-related restrictions. The Company had the net stock loss of Baht 1,298 million or USD 2.08 per barrel including the stock gain of Baht 3,974 million against realized loss on oil hedging of Baht 5,272 million when compared with the net stock gain of Baht 5,786 million from 1Q/2022. These resulted in the Accounting Gross Integrated Margin (Accounting GIM) of Baht 11,264 million or USD 18.07 per barrel, which increased by 14%. Meanwhile, the operating expenses were Baht 3,117 million increasing by 3%. As a result, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to Baht 8,021 million raising by 22%.

The Company recorded the depreciation expenses amounting to Baht 2,015 million increasing by Baht 7 million. The net financial cost was Baht 427 million, which rose by 7%. Loss on financial derivatives was amounting to Baht 162 million versus gain on financial derivatives of Baht 200 million in 1Q/2022. Furthermore, there was loss on foreign exchange from US Dollar - borrowings of Baht 280 million compared to gain on foreign exchange from US Dollar