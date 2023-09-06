BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for fiscal year 2023 recorded a profit of ARS 58,094 million, 22.8% lower than fiscal year 2022.
  • Rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 42,500 million, 24.9% higher than fiscal year 2022, driven by the Shopping Centers and Hotels segments. Total adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 36,000 million compared to ARS 59,126 million in 2022.
  • Mall tenant sales grew by 16.0% in fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022 and occupancy grew significantly, reaching 97.4%.
  • During the fiscal year and subsequently, we sold 9 floors of the "200 Della Paolera" building, the Suipacha 652/64 building and our 50% interest in Quality Invest S.A., owner of the San Martín property, for the total amount of USD 163.7 million.
  • We concluded our debt refinancing process this year, including the exchange of the Series II Notes for USD 360 million, reducing net debt by 67% since 2020.
  • We distributed dividends twice this fiscal year for a total amount of USD 124.1 million and repurchased our own shares for approximately 1.7% of the capital stock.
  • On September 5, 2023, the Board of Directors called a Shareholders' Meeting in order to distribute a dividend for the sum up to ARS 64,000 million, among other points to be discussed.

 

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
FY 2023 


Income Statement

06/30/2023

06/30/2022

Revenues

89,285

69,168

Consolidated Gross Profit

58,481

43,049

Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties

(49,145)

29,427

Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations

(26,139)

56,408

Result for the Period

58,094

75,222




Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders

57,351

74,487

Non-Controlling interest

743

735




EPS (Basic)

72.70

92.12

EPS (Diluted)

66.26

83.61




Balance Sheet

06/30/2023

06/30/2022

Current Assets

70,226

91,446

Non-Current Assets

641,386

712,221

Total Assets

711,612

803,667

Current Liabilities

75,722

186,322

Non-Current Liabilities

251,507

251,445

Total Liabilities

327,229

437,767

Non-Controlling Interest

22,330

23,443

Shareholders' Equity

384,383

365,900

 

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dnCnL7owSu6gh_2RVif4WQ
Webinar ID: 812 2133 5009
Password: 749448

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

US: +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
ir@irsa.com.ar
https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Follow us on X  @irsair

 

