  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : 261 Della Paolera - Floors Sale (March 2022)

03/10/2022 | 01:44pm EST
The Company communicates that it has sold and transferred three floors of the tower "261 Della Paolera" located in the Catalinas district of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires for a total leasable area of ​​approximately 3,550 sqm, 30 parking lots located in the building and other complementary units.

The transaction price was set at approximately ARS 3,433 million, equivalents to USD 31.6 million (USD/sqm 8,900), which had already been paid.

After this transaction, IRSA retains its rights for 17 floors of the building with an approximate leasable area of ​​20,550 sqm, in addition to parking lots and other complementary spaces.

The financial result of this operation will be recognized in the Company's Financial Statements for the third quarter of FY 2022.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
