IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : 261 Della Paolera - Floors Sale (Marzo)

The Company communicates that it has sold and transferred two floors of the tower "261 Della Paolera" located in the Catalinas district of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires for a total leasable area of approximately 2,370 sqm and 24 parking lots located in the building.

The transaction price was set at approximately ARS 2,257 million, equivalent to USD 20.4 million (USD/sqm 8,600), which had already been paid.

After this transaction, IRSA retains its rights for 15 floors of the building with an approximate leasable area of 18,180 sqm, in addition to parking lots and other complementary spaces.