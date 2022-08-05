IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (THE "COMPANY") REPORT ON FORM 6-K Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Fixed Rate Series IX Notes issued on November 12, 2020 - due 2023.



Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on August 12, 2022, will start the payment of the seventh installment of interest on Series IX Notes issued on November 12, 2020.







Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A.

Date of effective payment: August 12, 2022 Period comprised by the payment: May 12, 2022 / August 12, 2022 Concept of payment: Interests (100%). Payment Currency: USD (United States Dollar). Capital Outstanding: USD 80,676,505.00 Annual Nominal Interest: 10.00% Interest paid:

2.520547946%

Amount of interest being paid: USD 2,033,489.99





Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of August 11, 2022 in the registry held by the Register Agent.



