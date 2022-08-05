Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Argentina
  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  News
  Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
123.35 ARS   +1.69%
02:26pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
02:26pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
11:26aIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : ANONIMA - Form 6-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K

08/05/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Fixed Rate Series VIII Notes issued on November 12, 2020 - due 2023.
Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on August 12, 2022, will start the payment of the seventh installment of interest on Series VIII Notes issued on November 12, 2020.

Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
August 12, 2022
Period comprised by the payment:
May 12, 2022 / August 12, 2022
Concept of payment:
Interests (100%).
Payment Currency:
USD (United States Dollar).
Capital Outstanding:
USD 21,225,439.20
Annual Nominal Interest:
10.00%
Interest paid:
1.688767118%
Amount of interest being paid:
USD 534,997.37

Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of August 11, 2022 in the registry held by the Register Agent.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 953 M 953 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 13 023 M 98,0 M 98,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99 776 M 752 M 751 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 123,35 ARS
Average target price 240,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Oscar Pedro Bergotto Independent Director
Demian Brener Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA42.60%752
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.91%33 907
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.41%28 931
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.57%28 434
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.92%27 189
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.48%25 159