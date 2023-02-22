IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (THE "COMPANY") REPORT ON FORM 6-K Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Fixed Rate Series I Notes issued on May 15, 2019 - due 2023.



Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on March 1, 2023, will start the payment of the sixteenth installment of interest and capital installment related to the Series I Notes issued on May 15, 2019.







Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A.

Date of effective payment: March 1, 2023 Period comprised by the payment: February 12, 2023 / March 1, 2023 Concept of payment: Interests (100%). Payment Currency: USD (United States Dollar). Capital Outstanding: USD 3,060,519 Annual Nominal Interest: 10.00% Interest paid:

0.4657533575% Amount of interest being paid: USD 14,254.47 Capital being paid

USD 3,060,519







Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of February 28, 2023 in the registry held by the Register Agent.



