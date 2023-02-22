IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Fixed Rate Series I Notes issued on May 15, 2019 - due 2023.
Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on March 1, 2023, will start the payment of the sixteenth installment of interest and capital installment related to the Series I Notes issued on May 15, 2019.
|
Payment Agent:
|
Caja de Valores S.A.
|
Date of effective payment:
|
March 1, 2023
|
Period comprised by the payment:
|
February 12, 2023 / March 1, 2023
|
Concept of payment:
|
Interests (100%).
|
Payment Currency:
|
USD (United States Dollar).
|
Capital Outstanding:
|
USD 3,060,519
|
Annual Nominal Interest:
|
10.00%
|
Interest paid:
|
0.4657533575%
|
Amount of interest being paid:
|
USD 14,254.47
|
Capital being paid
|
USD 3,060,519
Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of February 28, 2023 in the registry held by the Register Agent.
