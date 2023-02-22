Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Argentina
  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  News
  Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
240.05 ARS   -5.34%
02/16Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
02/13Transcript : IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
02/10Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K

02/22/2023 | 10:27am EST
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Fixed Rate Series I Notes issued on May 15, 2019 - due 2023.
Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on March 1, 2023, will start the payment of the sixteenth installment of interest and capital installment related to the Series I Notes issued on May 15, 2019.

Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
March 1, 2023
Period comprised by the payment:
February 12, 2023 / March 1, 2023
Concept of payment:
Interests (100%).
Payment Currency:
USD (United States Dollar).
Capital Outstanding:
USD 3,060,519
Annual Nominal Interest:
10.00%
Interest paid:
0.4657533575%
Amount of interest being paid:
USD 14,254.47
Capital being paid
USD 3,060,519

Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of February 28, 2023 in the registry held by the Register Agent.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 15:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
