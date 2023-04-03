Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Argentina
  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  News
  Summary
05:37pIrsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
03/28Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Floors Sale 261 Della Paolera - Form 6-K
PU
03/27Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K

04/03/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the letter dated April 3, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - April 3, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (the "Company") (NYSE: IRS), informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:
- Issuer Rating: AA+ (arg)
-
Series VIII Notes with maturing in November 2023: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XI Notes with maturing in March 2024AA+ (arg)
-
Series XII Notes withmaturing in March 204: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XIII with maturing in August 2024: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XIV with maturing in June 2028: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XV with maturing in March 2025: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XVI Notes with maturing in July 2025: AA+ (arg)
Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:35:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
