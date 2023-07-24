IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (THE "COMPANY") REPORT ON FORM 6-K I

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Fixed Rate Series XV Notes in a principal amount of USD 61,748,700, due 2025.





Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on July 31, 2023, will start the payment of the first installment of interests related to its Series XV Notes issued on January 31, 2023.





Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A.

Date of effective payment: July 31, 2023 Number of service to be paid: First installment of interests

Period comprised by the payment: January 31, 2023 / July 31,2023 Concept of payment: Interests (100%)

Payment Currency: USD (dollars) Principal Amount:

USD 61,748,700

Capital Outstanding: USD 61,748,700 Annual Nominal Interest: 8.00% Interest being paid: USD 2,449,647.06 Capital being paid: -







Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of July 23, 2023 in the registry held by the Register Agent.



