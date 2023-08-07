IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (THE "COMPANY") REPORT ON FORM 6-K I

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Fixed Rate Series VIII Notes in a principal amount of USD 31,679,760, due 2023.





Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on August 14, 2023, will start the payment of the eleventh installment of interests related to its Series VIII Notes issued on November 12, 2020.





Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A.

Date of effective payment: August 14, 2023 Number of service to be paid: Eleventh installment of interests

Period comprised by the payment: May 12, 2023 / August 12,2023 Concept of payment: Interests (100%)

Payment Currency: USD (dollars) UVA exchange rate USD 31,679,760

Capital Outstanding: USD 10,771,118.40 Annual Nominal Interest: 10.00% Interest being paid: USD 271,491.20 Capital being paid: -







Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of August 11, 2023 in the registry held by the Register Agent.



