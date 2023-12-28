Official IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA press release
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
December 28, 2023 at 03:49 pm EST
Buenos Aires, December 28, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA),announces that it has resolved to early redeem the Series XII Notes maturing on March 31, 2024.
The proposed redemption will take place on January 5, 2024, in accordance with the terms and conditions detailed in the Prospectus Supplement for Series XII Notes.
The redemption price will be 100% of the face value of the Series XII Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, as of the date set for redemption.
