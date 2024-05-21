SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15b-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of May, 2024 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) IRSA Investments and Representations Inc. (Translation of registrant´s name into English) Republic of Argentina (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th Floor

Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on May 28, 2024, will start the payment of the first installment of interests related to its Series XIX Notes issued on February 28, 2024.





Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A.

Date of effective payment: May 28, 2024 Number of service to be paid: First installment of interests

Period comprised by the payment: February 28, 2024 / May 28,2024 Concept of payment: Interests (100%)

Payment Currency: ARS (Argentine Pesos) Principal Amount:

ARS 26,203,845,375

Capital Outstanding: ARS 26,203,845,375 Annual Nominal Interest: 73.7220% Interest being paid: ARS 4,763,342,191.40 Capital being paid: -







Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of May 27, 2024 in the registry held by the Register Agent.





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

By: /s/ Saúl Zang Saúl Zang Responsible for the Relationship with the Markets May 21, 2024

