Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Fixed Rate Series XVII Notes in a principal amount of USD 25,000,000, due 2025.





Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on June 07, 2024, will start the payment of the second installment of interests related to its Series XVII Notes issued on June 07, 2023.





Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A.

Date of effective payment: June 07, 2024 Number of service to be paid: Second installment of interests

Period comprised by the payment: March 07, 2024 / June 07,2024 Concept of payment: Interests (100%)

Payment Currency: USD (dollars) Principal Amount:

USD 25,000,000

Capital Outstanding: USD 25,000,000 Annual Nominal Interest: 5.00% Interest being paid: USD 315,068.49 Capital being paid: -







Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of June 06, 2024 in the registry held by the Register Agent.





