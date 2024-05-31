IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15b-16 OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of May, 2024
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
IRSA Investments and Representations Inc.
(Translation of registrant´s name into English)
Republic of Argentina
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th Floor
(C1001ADA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive offices)
Form 20-F ⌧Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ☐No x
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Fixed Rate Series XVII Notes in a principal amount of USD 25,000,000, due 2025.
Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) informs that on June 07, 2024, will start the payment of the second installment of interests related to its Series XVII Notes issued on June 07, 2023.
Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
June 07, 2024
Number of service to be paid:
Second installment of interests
Period comprised by the payment:
March 07, 2024 / June 07,2024
Concept of payment:
Interests (100%)
Payment Currency:
USD (dollars)
Principal Amount:
USD 25,000,000
Capital Outstanding:
USD 25,000,000
Annual Nominal Interest:
5.00%
Interest being paid:
USD 315,068.49
Capital being paid:
-
Interests will be paid to the people at whose name the Notes were registered as of June 06, 2024 in the registry held by the Register Agent.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
By:
/s/ Saúl Zang
Saúl Zang
Responsible for the Relationship with the Markets
May 31, 2024
