Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA (THE “COMPANY”) (Form 6-K)

07/26/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
(THE 'COMPANY')
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the letter dated July 26, 2021, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - July 26, 2021 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (the 'Company') (NYSE: IRS), informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:
- Issuer Rating: AA (arg)
-
Series I Notes for up to USD 350 MM maturing in March 2023: AA(arg)
-
Series V Notes for USD 5 MM maturing in May 2022: AA(arg)
-
Series VII Notes for up to USD 10 MM maturing in January 2022: AA(arg)
-
Series VIII Notes for up to USD 108.9 MM maturing in November 2023: AA(arg)
-
Series IX Notes for up to USD 108.9 MM (expandable up to USD 181,5 MM) maturing in March 2023: AA(arg)
-
Series X Notes for the equivalent in Argentinean pesos of USD 5 MM maturing in March 2022: A1+(arg)
-
Series XI Notes for USD 5 MM maturing in March 2024: AA(arg)
-
Series XII Notes in UVAs for the equivalent of USD 5 MM maturing in March 2024: AA(arg)
Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 19:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
03:08pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : ANÓNIMA (THE “COMPANY”) (Form..
PU
07/14IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : ANÓNIMA (THE “COMPANY”) (Form..
PU
06/25INVESTOR EDUCATION : Warrants
PU
06/24IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : ANÓNIMA (THE “COMPANY”) (Form..
PU
06/01IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Warrants Listing
PU
05/11IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Earnings Release IIIQ FY 2021
PU
05/11Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nin..
CI
05/11IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Earnings Release | IIIQ 2021
PU
05/11IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Reschedule - Calendar Results IIIQ21
PU
05/07IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Capital Increase Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 B 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net income 2020 14 249 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2020 301 B 3 115 M 3 115 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,33x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 53 289 M 552 M 552 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 81,15 ARS
Average target price 126,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain Director & General Operations Manager
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Oscar Pedro Bergotto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA24.85%454
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.89%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.86%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.35%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.59%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.41%94 734