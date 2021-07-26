IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA (THE “COMPANY”) (Form 6-K)

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(THE 'COMPANY')

REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the letter dated July 26, 2021, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.





BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - July 26, 2021 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (the 'Company') (NYSE: IRS), informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:

- Issuer Rating: AA (arg)

Series I Notes for up to USD 350 MM maturing in March 2023: AA(arg)

Series V Notes for USD 5 MM maturing in May 2022: AA(arg)

Series VII Notes for up to USD 10 MM maturing in January 2022: AA(arg)

Series VIII Notes for up to USD 108.9 MM maturing in November 2023: AA(arg)

Series IX Notes for up to USD 108.9 MM (expandable up to USD 181,5 MM) maturing in March 2023: AA(arg)

Series X Notes for the equivalent in Argentinean pesos of USD 5 MM maturing in March 2022: A1+(arg)

Series XI Notes for USD 5 MM maturing in March 2024: AA(arg)

Series XII Notes in UVAs for the equivalent of USD 5 MM maturing in March 2024: AA(arg)

Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.



