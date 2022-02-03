Log in
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Appointment of new Regular Director

02/03/2022 | 10:31am EST
The Company resolved to appoint Mr. David Williams, current Alternate Director of the Company, as a Regular Director to replace Mr. Marcos Oscar Moisés Fischman.

The Company informs that its Board of Directors resolved on January 31, 2022, to appoint Mr. David Williams, current Alternate Director of the Company since December 12, 2019, as a Regular Director to replace Mr. Marcos Oscar Moisés Fischman until the expiration of the mandate on June 30, 2022.

Mr. Williams has a B.A. from Tufts University and a J.D. degree from Georgetown University School of Law. He was a partner at the renowned law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York City, which he joined in 1983. He has focused on cross-border corporate transactions in Latin America for more than 25 years. He specializes in mergers and acquisitions, corporate and project financings, restructurings, corporate governance, and other complex corporate matters.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 15:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
