IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Article 63 IQ FY21 11/17/2020

Pursuant to Article 63 paragraph l) sections 6) and 8) of the next Regulation, we inform that at the closing date of the financial statements, the share capital of the Company is ARS 578,676,460 (including treasury shares) which is divided into 578,676,460 non-endorsable nominative ordinary shares of 1 Nominal Value 1 ARS each with the right to 1 vote each.

The main shareholder of the Company is Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (Cresud) with 359,102,211 shares directly and indirectly (through Helmir S.A.), which represents 62.3% of the share capital (the treasury shares are subtracted). Cresud is our ultimate controlling entity and is a company incorporated and domiciled in the Argentine Republic. The address of its registered office is Moreno 877, 23rd floor, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

We also inform that on September 30, 2020, subtracting the direct and indirect ownership of Cresud and the treasury shares, the remaining shareholders held the amount of 217,438,879 nominative non-endorsable ordinary shares of 1 Nominal Value 1 ARS each with the right to 1 vote each from the Company that represents 37.6% of the issued share capital.

As of September 30, 2020 there are no convertible options or negotiable obligations in circulation to acquire our shares.

Among the news of the period ended on September 30, 2020, the following can be highlighted: