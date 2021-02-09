IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Calendar Results IIQ21

The Company announces its results' calendar for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021.

Results for the IIQ21: Friday, February 12, 2021.

Conference Call: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM (US EST) and 02:00 PM (Buenos Aires, Argentina).

Dial-in (dial a number based on your current location):

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 55 330 1762

Brasil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788

Estados Unidos de América: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

Webinar Link: Click Here

Webinar ID: 824 7581 9690

Contraseña: 188806