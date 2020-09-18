Log in
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima    IRSA

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : - Central Bank of the Argentine Republic Communication

09/18/2020 | 10:10am EDT

The Company releases a material fact to inform that according to the Communication 'A' 7106, it is analyzing the impact of said provision.

The company informs that according to the Communication 'A' 7106 (http://www.bcra.gov.ar/Pdfs/comytexord/A7106.pdf), issued by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic which establishes, among other issues, that those who register scheduled capital maturities between 10.15.2020 and 03.31.2021 for issuance of publicly registered debt securities in the country, denominated in foreign currency from private sector clients or from the entities themselves, must submit to the Central Bank a detail of a refinancing plan based on the following criteria: (a) that the net amount for which the exchange market will be accessed in the original terms will not exceed 40% of the amount of capital maturing in the period indicated above, and (b) that the rest of the capital should be, as a minimum, refinanced with a new external debt with an average life of 2 years; the Company is analyzing the impact of said provision in order to comply in due time and form with the requirements of the Central Bank, if applicable.

Likewise, as has been duly reported, on November 15 of this year, the Class I Notes expires for a nominal value of USD 181,518,707 as well as other banking debt.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 14:09:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 64 878 M 863 M 863 M
Net income 2019 -25 615 M -341 M -341 M
Net Debt 2019 252 B 3 353 M 3 353 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,93x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21 631 M 287 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,18x
EV / Sales 2019 4,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 37,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain COO, Director & Chief Real Estate Business Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Carlos Ricardo Esteves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA-25.79%287
WALMART INC.15.02%387 346
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.72%37 141
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.61%28 463
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.23%22 479
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED16.33%18 818
Categories
Free services
