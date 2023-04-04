Advanced search
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
240.10 ARS   +1.12%
03:57aIrsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Credit Rating Upgrade - Apr-23
PU
04/03Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
03/28Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Floors Sale 261 Della Paolera - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Credit Rating Upgrade - Apr-23

04/04/2023 | 03:57am EDT
The Company informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise from AA to AA+ the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:

  • Issuer Rating: AA+ (arg)
  • Series VIII Notes with maturing in November 2023: AA+ (arg)
  • Series XI Notes with maturing in March 2024 AA+ (arg)
  • Series XII Notes with maturing in March 2024: AA+ (arg)
  • Series XIII with maturing in August 2024: AA+ (arg)
  • Series XIV with maturing in June 2028: AA+ (arg)
  • Series XV with maturing in March 2025: AA+ (arg)
  • Series XVI Notes with maturing in July 2025: AA+ (arg)

Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 07:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
