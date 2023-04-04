IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Credit Rating Upgrade - Apr-23

The Company informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise from AA to AA+ the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:
-
Issuer Rating: AA+ (arg)
-
Series VIII Notes with maturing in November 2023: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XI Notes with maturing in March 2024 AA+ (arg)
-
Series XII Notes with maturing in March 2024: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XIII with maturing in August 2024: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XIV with maturing in June 2028: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XV with maturing in March 2025: AA+ (arg)
-
Series XVI Notes with maturing in July 2025: AA+ (arg)
Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.
Disclaimer
IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 07:56:02 UTC.