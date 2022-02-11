IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Earnings Release | IIQ 2022

Earnings Release IIQ FY 2022

Main Highlights of the Period In December 2021, the Shareholders' Meetings of IRSA and IRSA PC approved the merger by absorption between the companies, in which IRSA absorbs IRSA PC. The merger has an effective date of July 1, 2021, and the exchange of IRSA PC shares for IRSA shares will take place in the coming months.

The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2022 was ARS 25,520 million compared to a ARS 1,758 million loss in the previous fiscal year. This is mainly explained by the gain recorded for changes in the fair value of investment properties.

Rental segment showed a recovery in the main indicators of shopping malls and hotels, while the office segment showed a slight decrease in the average rent and occupancy. The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 5,489 million during the first semester of 2022 (ARS 4,298 million in shopping malls, ARS 834 million in offices and ARS 357 million in hotels), 31.5% lower than in the same period of 2020, not affected by the pandemic.

During the semester we sold 4 floors of "261 Della Paolera" building with a surface area of 4,797 sqm for an approximate amount of USD 41.2 million.

In December 2021, the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires approved by law the regulations for the development of the "Costa Urbana" project on the 70-hectare property owned by IRSA since 1997. The Company will have a construction capacity of approximately 895,000 m², which will drive growth for the coming years through the development of mixed-use projects. 2

I. Brief comment on the Company's activities during the period, including references to significant events occurred after the end of the period. Economic context in which the Group operates The Group operates in a complex context both due to macroeconomic conditions, whose main variables have recently experienced strong volatility, as well as regulatory, social, and political conditions, both nationally and internationally. The results from operations may be affected by fluctuations in the inflation and the exchange rate of the Argentine peso against other currencies, mainly the dollar, changes in interest rates which have an impact on the cost of capital, changes in government policies, capital controls and other political or economic events both locally and internationally. The main indicators of the Argentine economy are described below: In November 2021, the Monthly Economic Activity Estimator ("EMAE" in Spanish) reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses ("INDEC" in Spanish), registered a variation of 9.3% compared to the same month of 2020, and 1.7% compared to the previous month.

The annual retail inflation reached 50.94% in the last 12 months. The survey on market expectations prepared by the Argentine Central Bank in December 2021, called the Market Expectations Survey ("REM" in Spanish), estimates a retail inflation of 54.8% i.a. for December 2022 and 43.4% for December 2023. Analysts participating in the REM forecast a rebound in economic activity in 2022, reaching an economic growth of 2.9%.

In the period from December 2020 to December 2021, the Argentine peso depreciated 22.1% against the US dollar according to the wholesale average exchange rate of Banco de la Nación Argentina. Given the exchange restrictions in force since August 2019, as of December 31, 2021, there is an exchange gap of approximately 92.3% between the official price of the dollar and its price in parallel markets, which impacts the level of activity in the economy and affects the level of reserves of the Argentine Central Bank. Additionally, these exchange restrictions, or those that may be dictated in the future, could affect the Group's ability to access the Single Free Exchange Market ("MULC" in Spanish) to acquire the necessary currencies to meet its financial obligations. COVID-19 pandemic In December 2019, a new strain of coronavirus (SARS-COV-2), which caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (COVID-19) appeared in Wuhan, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. In response, countries have taken extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the virus, including imposing travel restrictions and closing borders, closing businesses deemed non-essential, instructing residents to practice social distancing, implementing lockdowns, among other measures. The ongoing pandemic and these extraordinary government measures are affecting global economic activity, resulting in significant volatility in global financial markets. On March 3, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was registered in the country and as of today, more than 8,500,000 cases of infections had been confirmed in Argentina, by virtue of which the Argentinian Government implemented a series of health measures of social, preventive and mandatory lockdown at the national level with the closure of non-essential activities, including shopping malls, as well as the suspension of flights and border closures, for much of the years 2020 and 2021. Since the beginning of fiscal year 2022, and until the date of presentation of the financial statements, the Company's shopping malls are fully operational, as well as the office buildings, despite the remote work modality that some tenants continue to apply. Regarding hotels, although they have been operating since December 2020, the sector continues working with certain restrictions on air flows and the influx of international tourism. The final extent of the Coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the country's economy is still uncertain. However, although it has produced significant short-term effects, they are not expected to affect business continuity and the Group's ability to meet its financial commitments for the next twelve months. The Group is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to preserve human life and the Group's businesses. 3