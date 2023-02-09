IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Earnings Release | IIQ 2023

Preferably, 10 minutes before the call is due to begin. The conference will be held in English.

After closing, we issued Series XV and XVI Notes for the sum of USD 90 million. Funds will be used to cancel

On November 8, 2022, the Company distributed to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 4,340 million, equivalent to ARS/share 5.41438 and ARS/ADR 54.1438.

Occupancy in the rental segments grew in the quarter, reaching 93.9% in shopping malls, 83.8% in the premium office portfolio, and 71.4% in hotels.

Tenant real sales in shopping malls grew by 22.2% in the first semester of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The EBITDA of the segment reached ARS 12,419 million, increasing by 50.5% in the period and the EBITDA margin grew to 78.6%.

The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 15,471 million, 47.5% higher than the first half of the previous year, driven by the segments of shopping malls and hotels. Total adjusted EBITDA, which includes sales of investment properties, reached ARS 13,903 million, increasing 10.1% in the period.

The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 registered a profit of ARS 15,436 million compared to a profit of ARS 49,712 million in the previous fiscal year.

I. Brief comment on the Company's activities during the period, including references to significant events occurred after the end of the period.

Consolidated Results

(in millions of ARS) IIQ 23 IIQ 22 YoY Var 6M 23 6M 22 YoY Var Revenues 17,205 12,120 42.0% 30,890 21,527 43.5% Result from fair value adjustment of -21,755 57,674 -137.7% -29,530 43,731 -167.5% investment properties Result from operations -16,184 62,120 -126.1% -17,422 51,642 -133.7% Depreciation and amortization 439 349 25.8% 694 670 3.6% EBITDA (1) -15,745 62,469 -125.2% -16,728 52,312 -132.0% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 6,047 8,593 -29.6% 13,903 12,630 10.1% Result for the period 13,915 51,887 -73.2% 15,436 49,712 -68.9% Attributable to equity holders of the parent 13,727 51,392 -73.3% 15,090 50,105 -69.9% Attributable to non-controlling interest 188 495 -62.0% 346 -393 - (1) See Point XVI: EBITDA Reconciliation

Group revenues increased by 43.5% during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, mainly due to the Shopping Centers and Hotels segments, which strongly recovered their level of activity.

Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments reached ARS 15,471 million, ARS 12,419 million in the Shopping Centers segment, ARS 1,328 million in the office segment and ARS 1,724 million in the Hotels segment, 47.5% higher than the first half of the previous year. Total Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 13,903 million, increasing 10.1% in the period.

The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 registered a gain of ARS 15,436 million compared to a gain of ARS 49,712 million in the previous fiscal year. This is mainly explained by the loss recorded due to changes in the fair value of investment properties, partially offset by better operating results and the impact of the reversal of an income tax provision due to jurisprudence regarding tax inflation adjustment.

II. Shopping Malls

Our portfolio's leasable area totaled 336,240 sqm of GLA. Real tenants' sales of our shopping centers reached ARS 219,473 million in the first half of fiscal year 2023, 22.2% higher than in the first semester of the previous fiscal year.

Portfolio's occupancy reached 93.9%, in similar levels than the previous quarter.

Shopping Malls' Operating Indicators