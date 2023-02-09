Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-07
226.10 ARS   -1.27%
10:51aIrsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Earnings Release | IIQ 2023
PU
02/07Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
02/07Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Series Ix Partial Cancellation - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Earnings Release | IIQ 2023

02/09/2023 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings Release

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

IRSA invites you to participate in its conference call for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023, 12:00 PM BA (10:00 AM US EST)

The call will be hosted by:

Matias Gaivironsky, CFO

Jorge Cruces, CIO

Santiago Donato, IRO

To participate, please access through the following link:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ymlPxyxdTkqZJxRoAuXajA

Webinar ID: 868 1139 3494

Password: 317213

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688

Brasil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237

US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

Preferably, 10 minutes before the call is due to begin. The conference will be held in English.

Main Highlights of the Period

  • The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 registered a profit of ARS 15,436 million compared to a profit of ARS 49,712 million in the previous fiscal year.
  • The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 15,471 million, 47.5% higher than the first half of the previous year, driven by the segments of shopping malls and hotels. Total adjusted EBITDA, which includes sales of investment properties, reached ARS 13,903 million, increasing 10.1% in the period.
  • Tenant real sales in shopping malls grew by 22.2% in the first semester of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The EBITDA of the segment reached ARS 12,419 million, increasing by 50.5% in the period and the EBITDA margin grew to 78.6%.
  • Occupancy in the rental segments grew in the quarter, reaching 93.9% in shopping malls, 83.8% in the premium office portfolio, and 71.4% in hotels.
  • On November 8, 2022, the Company distributed to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 4,340 million, equivalent to ARS/share 5.41438 and ARS/ADR 54.1438.
  • After closing, we issued Series XV and XVI Notes for the sum of USD 90 million. Funds will be used to cancel short-term liabilities.

I. Brief comment on the Company's activities during the period, including references to significant events occurred after the end of the period.

Consolidated Results

(in millions of ARS)

IIQ 23

IIQ 22

YoY Var

6M 23

6M 22

YoY Var

Revenues

17,205

12,120

42.0%

30,890

21,527

43.5%

Result from fair value adjustment of

-21,755

57,674

-137.7%

-29,530

43,731

-167.5%

investment properties

Result from operations

-16,184

62,120

-126.1%

-17,422

51,642

-133.7%

Depreciation and amortization

439

349

25.8%

694

670

3.6%

EBITDA (1)

-15,745

62,469

-125.2%

-16,728

52,312

-132.0%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

6,047

8,593

-29.6%

13,903

12,630

10.1%

Result for the period

13,915

51,887

-73.2%

15,436

49,712

-68.9%

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

13,727

51,392

-73.3%

15,090

50,105

-69.9%

Attributable to non-controlling interest

188

495

-62.0%

346

-393

-

(1) See Point XVI: EBITDA Reconciliation

Group revenues increased by 43.5% during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, mainly due to the Shopping Centers and Hotels segments, which strongly recovered their level of activity.

Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments reached ARS 15,471 million, ARS 12,419 million in the Shopping Centers segment, ARS 1,328 million in the office segment and ARS 1,724 million in the Hotels segment, 47.5% higher than the first half of the previous year. Total Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 13,903 million, increasing 10.1% in the period.

The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 registered a gain of ARS 15,436 million compared to a gain of ARS 49,712 million in the previous fiscal year. This is mainly explained by the loss recorded due to changes in the fair value of investment properties, partially offset by better operating results and the impact of the reversal of an income tax provision due to jurisprudence regarding tax inflation adjustment.

II. Shopping Malls

Our portfolio's leasable area totaled 336,240 sqm of GLA. Real tenants' sales of our shopping centers reached ARS 219,473 million in the first half of fiscal year 2023, 22.2% higher than in the first semester of the previous fiscal year.

Portfolio's occupancy reached 93.9%, in similar levels than the previous quarter.

Shopping Malls' Operating Indicators

IIQ 23

IQ 23

IVQ 22

IIIQ 22

IIQ 22

Gross leasable area (sqm)

336,240

336,240

335,666

335,690

335,279

Tenants' sales (3 months cumulative in current currency)

119,233

100,240

101,998

82,772

106,117

Occupancy

93.9%

93.7%

93.1%

91.5%

89.1%

Shopping Malls' Financial Indicators

(in millions of ARS)

IIQ 23

IIQ 22

YoY Var

6M 23

6M 22

YoY Var

Revenues from sales, leases, and services

8,712

6,893

26.4%

15,793

11,668

35.4%

Net result from fair value adjustment on

107

-3,591

-

-5,897

-11,530

-48.9%

investment properties

Result from operations

7,027

1,345

422.5%

6,315

-3,470

-

Depreciation and amortization

132

84

57.1%

207

191

8.4%

EBITDA (1)

7,159

1,429

401.0%

6,522

-3,279

-

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

7,052

5,020

40.5%

12,419

8,251

50.5%

(1) See Point XVI: EBITDA Reconciliation

Income from this segment during the first half of fiscal year 2023 reached ARS 15,793 million, an increase of 35.4% when compared with the same period of previous fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 12,419 million, 50.5% higher than in the same period of fiscal year 2022 as costs increased at a lower rate than revenues.

Operating data of our shopping malls

Date of

Gross

Occupancy (2)

IRSA Interest (3)

Location

Leasable

Stores

acquisition

Area (sqm)(1)

Alto Palermo

Dec-97

City of Buenos Aires

20,507

140

99.1%

100%

Abasto Shopping(4)

Nov-99

City of Buenos Aires

37,163

160

98.6%

100%

Alto Avellaneda

Dec-97

Province of Buenos Aires

40,254

124

86.2%

100%

Alcorta Shopping

Jun-97

City of Buenos Aires

15,812

111

93.8%

100%

Patio Bullrich

Oct-98

City of Buenos Aires

11,664

91

92.1%

100%

Dot Baires Shopping

May-09

City of Buenos Aires

47,296

163

89.3%

80%

Soleil

Jul-10

Province of Buenos Aires

15,734

73

100.0%

100%

Distrito Arcos

Dec-14

City of Buenos Aires

14,457

67

100.0%

90.0%

Alto Noa Shopping

Mar-95

Salta

19,388

85

97.8%

100%

Alto Rosario Shopping

Nov-04

Santa Fe

34,858

136

96.4%

100%

Mendoza Plaza Shopping

Dec-94

Mendoza

41,511

128

87.5%

100%

Córdoba Shopping

Dec-06

Córdoba

15,368

103

100.0%

100%

La Ribera Shopping

Aug-11

Santa Fe

10,531

68

97.7%

50%

Alto Comahue

Mar-15

Neuquén

11,697

89

98.0%

99.95%

Patio Olmos(5)

Sep-07

Córdoba

-

-

-

Total

336,240

1,538

93.9%

  1. Corresponds to gross leasable area in each property. Excludes common areas and parking spaces.
  2. Calculated dividing occupied square meters by leasable area as of the last day of the fiscal period.
  3. Company's effective interest in each of its business units.
  4. Excludes Museo de los Niños (3,732 square meters in Abasto).
  5. IRSA owns the historic building of the Patio Olmos shopping mall in the Province of Córdoba, operated by a third party.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 15:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
10:51aIrsa Inversiones Y Representaciones : Earnings Release | IIQ 2023
PU
02/07Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
02/07Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones : Series Ix Partial Cancellation - Form 6-K
PU
02/03Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
02/03Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Early Redemption the Ser..
CI
01/27Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
01/27IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Issue Notes in the Local Capital M..
CI
01/24Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones : Factsheet 2022
PU
01/09Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones : Class Xiv Interests Payment - Form 6-K
PU
2022Warrants Exercise : November 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023
Net income 2023
Net Debt 2023
P/E ratio 2023
Yield 2023
Capitalization 181 B 952 M 952 M
EV / Sales 2023
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 226,10 ARS
Average target price 472,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 109%
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Oscar Pedro Bergotto Independent Director
Demian Brener Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA37.11%952
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.15%41 456
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.80%33 384
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.18%28 095
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.71%27 409
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED5.62%23 231