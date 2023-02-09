IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Earnings Release | IIQ 2023

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Main Highlights of the Period
The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 registered a profit of ARS 15,436 million compared to a profit of ARS 49,712 million in the previous fiscal year.
The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 15,471 million, 47.5% higher than the first half of the previous year, driven by the segments of shopping malls and hotels. Total adjusted EBITDA, which includes sales of investment properties, reached ARS 13,903 million, increasing 10.1% in the period.
Tenant real sales in shopping malls grew by 22.2% in the first semester of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The EBITDA of the segment reached ARS 12,419 million, increasing by 50.5% in the period and the EBITDA margin grew to 78.6%.
Occupancy in the rental segments grew in the quarter, reaching 93.9% in shopping malls, 83.8% in the premium office portfolio, and 71.4% in hotels.
On November 8, 2022, the Company distributed to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 4,340 million, equivalent to ARS/share 5.41438 and ARS/ADR 54.1438.
After closing, we issued Series XV and XVI Notes for the sum of USD 90 million. Funds will be used to cancel short-term liabilities.
I. Brief comment on the Company's activities during the period, including references to significant events occurred after the end of the period.
Consolidated Results
(in millions of ARS)
IIQ 23
IIQ 22
YoY Var
6M 23
6M 22
YoY Var
Revenues
17,205
12,120
42.0%
30,890
21,527
43.5%
Result from fair value adjustment of
-21,755
57,674
-137.7%
-29,530
43,731
-167.5%
investment properties
Result from operations
-16,184
62,120
-126.1%
-17,422
51,642
-133.7%
Depreciation and amortization
439
349
25.8%
694
670
3.6%
EBITDA (1)
-15,745
62,469
-125.2%
-16,728
52,312
-132.0%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
6,047
8,593
-29.6%
13,903
12,630
10.1%
Result for the period
13,915
51,887
-73.2%
15,436
49,712
-68.9%
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
13,727
51,392
-73.3%
15,090
50,105
-69.9%
Attributable to non-controlling interest
188
495
-62.0%
346
-393
-
(1) See Point XVI: EBITDA Reconciliation
Group revenues increased by 43.5% during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, mainly due to the Shopping Centers and Hotels segments, which strongly recovered their level of activity.
Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments reached ARS 15,471 million, ARS 12,419 million in the Shopping Centers segment, ARS 1,328 million in the office segment and ARS 1,724 million in the Hotels segment, 47.5% higher than the first half of the previous year. Total Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 13,903 million, increasing 10.1% in the period.
The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 registered a gain of ARS 15,436 million compared to a gain of ARS 49,712 million in the previous fiscal year. This is mainly explained by the loss recorded due to changes in the fair value of investment properties, partially offset by better operating results and the impact of the reversal of an income tax provision due to jurisprudence regarding tax inflation adjustment.
II. Shopping Malls
Our portfolio's leasable area totaled 336,240 sqm of GLA. Real tenants' sales of our shopping centers reached ARS 219,473 million in the first half of fiscal year 2023, 22.2% higher than in the first semester of the previous fiscal year.
Portfolio's occupancy reached 93.9%, in similar levels than the previous quarter.
Shopping Malls' Operating Indicators
IIQ 23
IQ 23
IVQ 22
IIIQ 22
IIQ 22
Gross leasable area (sqm)
336,240
336,240
335,666
335,690
335,279
Tenants' sales (3 months cumulative in current currency)
119,233
100,240
101,998
82,772
106,117
Occupancy
93.9%
93.7%
93.1%
91.5%
89.1%
Shopping Malls' Financial Indicators
(in millions of ARS)
IIQ 23
IIQ 22
YoY Var
6M 23
6M 22
YoY Var
Revenues from sales, leases, and services
8,712
6,893
26.4%
15,793
11,668
35.4%
Net result from fair value adjustment on
107
-3,591
-
-5,897
-11,530
-48.9%
investment properties
Result from operations
7,027
1,345
422.5%
6,315
-3,470
-
Depreciation and amortization
132
84
57.1%
207
191
8.4%
EBITDA (1)
7,159
1,429
401.0%
6,522
-3,279
-
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
7,052
5,020
40.5%
12,419
8,251
50.5%
(1) See Point XVI: EBITDA Reconciliation
Income from this segment during the first half of fiscal year 2023 reached ARS 15,793 million, an increase of 35.4% when compared with the same period of previous fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 12,419 million, 50.5% higher than in the same period of fiscal year 2022 as costs increased at a lower rate than revenues.
Operating data of our shopping malls
Date of
Gross
Occupancy (2)
IRSA Interest (3)
Location
Leasable
Stores
acquisition
Area (sqm)(1)
Alto Palermo
Dec-97
City of Buenos Aires
20,507
140
99.1%
100%
Abasto Shopping(4)
Nov-99
City of Buenos Aires
37,163
160
98.6%
100%
Alto Avellaneda
Dec-97
Province of Buenos Aires
40,254
124
86.2%
100%
Alcorta Shopping
Jun-97
City of Buenos Aires
15,812
111
93.8%
100%
Patio Bullrich
Oct-98
City of Buenos Aires
11,664
91
92.1%
100%
Dot Baires Shopping
May-09
City of Buenos Aires
47,296
163
89.3%
80%
Soleil
Jul-10
Province of Buenos Aires
15,734
73
100.0%
100%
Distrito Arcos
Dec-14
City of Buenos Aires
14,457
67
100.0%
90.0%
Alto Noa Shopping
Mar-95
Salta
19,388
85
97.8%
100%
Alto Rosario Shopping
Nov-04
Santa Fe
34,858
136
96.4%
100%
Mendoza Plaza Shopping
Dec-94
Mendoza
41,511
128
87.5%
100%
Córdoba Shopping
Dec-06
Córdoba
15,368
103
100.0%
100%
La Ribera Shopping
Aug-11
Santa Fe
10,531
68
97.7%
50%
Alto Comahue
Mar-15
Neuquén
11,697
89
98.0%
99.95%
Patio Olmos(5)
Sep-07
Córdoba
-
-
-
Total
336,240
1,538
93.9%
Corresponds to gross leasable area in each property. Excludes common areas and parking spaces.
Calculated dividing occupied square meters by leasable area as of the last day of the fiscal period.
Company's effective interest in each of its business units.
Excludes Museo de los Niños (3,732 square meters in Abasto).
IRSA owns the historic building of the Patio Olmos shopping mall in the Province of Córdoba, operated by a third party.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 15:50:04 UTC.