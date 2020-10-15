IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Factsheet 2020

THE COMPANY

We are the Argentina's leading real estate company in terms of size and quality. Engaged, directly and indirectly through subsidiaries and joint ventures, in a range of diversified real estate related activities in Argentina, including: the acquisition, development and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, residential properties, luxury hotels, undeveloped land reserves for future development and sale, and selective investments outside Argentina.

Founded in 1943, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ("IRSA" or the "Company") is one of Argentina's leading real estate companies and the only Argentine real estate company whose shares are listed both on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos ("BYMA") and on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

As of June 30, 2020 we owned 29.91% of Banco Hipotecario S.A. (Banco Hipotecario), one of the leading financial institutions in Argentina, 18.9% interest and voting power of the US Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") named Condor Hospitality Trust ("Condor") and indirectly 100% of the Israeli company IDB Development Corporation ("IDBD") and 83.7% of Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. ("DIC").

ARGENTINA BUSINESS CENTER