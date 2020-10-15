Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Factsheet 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

FY 2020

THE COMPANY

We are the Argentina's leading real estate company in terms of size and quality. Engaged, directly and indirectly through subsidiaries and joint ventures, in a range of diversified real estate related activities in Argentina, including: the acquisition, development and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, residential properties, luxury hotels, undeveloped land reserves for future development and sale, and selective investments outside Argentina.

Founded in 1943, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ("IRSA" or the "Company") is one of Argentina's leading real estate companies and the only Argentine real estate company whose shares are listed both on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos ("BYMA") and on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

As of June 30, 2020 we owned 29.91% of Banco Hipotecario S.A. (Banco Hipotecario), one of the leading financial institutions in Argentina, 18.9% interest and voting power of the US Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") named Condor Hospitality Trust ("Condor") and indirectly 100% of the Israeli company IDB Development Corporation ("IDBD") and 83.7% of Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. ("DIC").

ARGENTINA BUSINESS CENTER

SHOPPING MALLS' UNIQUE PORTFOLIO

OFFICES BUILDINGS

BA CITY ~70%

Market

Share

Dot Building

Philips

200 Della

Boston Tower

Zetta

Paolera

(IH FY21)

Bouchard 710

Suipacha

República

15 MALLS

332,000

sqm GLA

High income Area

Mid Income Area Low Income Area

8 BUILDINGS

121,000

sqm GLA

Intercontinenta

l

Expanding Corporate North Area

Business Center

AAA Location

Back Office Center

3 PREMIUM HOTELS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Intercontinental Libertador

LANDBANK

20MM sqm Landbank

Santa María del Plata

Llao Llao

~700,000 sqm

Premium mixed-use Real Estate to be developed in the best location of BA city

Montevideo (Uruguay)

La Plata (IRCP - BA)

La Adela (Lujan - BA)

FINANCIAL & OTHER INVESTMENTS

29.9%

18.9%

ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER

IDBD CLAL SALE PROCESS

In Israel operations center, the forced process of selling Clal's shares at market values has put IDBD in an adverse financial situation. After several rounds of negotiation where Dolphin tried to reach a favorable agreement with his creditors, they rejected the offers and asked the Tel Aviv District Court to order the opening of a bankruptcy procedure against IDBD. Following the Court's ruling, we are evaluating the possible alternatives together with our local and international advisers.

NET ASSET VALUE

J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - U S D M I L L I O N

1,536

1,136 NAV

26.7%

GAV

LTV

NAV

1.Book value as of June 30, 2020

2.Book value as of June 30, 2020. "Others" includes investment in Condor Hospitality Trust and Israel at zero market value

DEBT PROFILE

J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - U S D M I L L I O N

410.3

Consolidated Net

Debt

Description

USD

Maturity

Short term debt

14.3

<360 days

Series II (USD)

71.4

Jul 20

Series II (CLP)

38.6

Aug 20

Series I

181.5

Nov 20

Series III

5.0

Feb 21

110.0

Series II Cancellation

(July and August 2020)

AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE

AFTER SERIES II CANCELLATION

(Calendar year)

203.1

66.7

104.2

Local Issuances

(May and July 2020)

Subsequently, on July 21, 2020, we issued USD 38.4 MM

  • Series VI (ARS): ARS 335.2 MM at BADLAR + 4.0% due July 21, 2021
  • Series VII (USD linked): USD 33.7 MM at 4.0% fixed due January 21, 2022

104.0

65.6

Series IV

51.4

May 21

Series V

9.2

May 22

Intercompany

53.4

Mar 22

Debt

Other Debt

20.6

Feb 22

GROSS DEBT

445.4

Cash &

35.1

Equivalents1

NET DEBT

410.3

2020

2021

2022

Central Bank Resolutions A "7106":

  • Companies must refinance principal maturities operating between October 15, 2020 and March 31,2021.
  • The BCRA will give access to the official FX up to 40% of the total amount and companies must refinance the remaining balance to an average term of at least 2 years.
  • The refinancing plan must be submitted prior to September30, 2020.
  • The maturity of Series I falls within the period contemplated by the provision, as well as other bank debt.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 19:09:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
03:10pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Factsheet 2020
PU
10/01IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Institutional Presentation | IVQ 2020
PU
09/29IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Earnings Release | IVQ 2020
PU
09/28IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Investment in IDBD & DIC
PU
09/28IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Shareholders' Annual Meeting Announcement..
PU
09/25Argentina Inc fears 'virtual default' as FX noose tightened
RE
09/18IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : - Central Bank of the Argentine Republic ..
PU
09/10IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Calendar Results FY20 - Reschedule
PU
09/08IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Investment in IDBD
PU
05/08IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Calendar Results IIIQ FY20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 B 1 346 M 1 346 M
Net income 2020 14 249 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2020 301 B 3 881 M 3 881 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 000 M - 361 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 48,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain COO, Director & Chief Real Estate Business Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Carlos Ricardo Esteves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA-3.94%348
WALMART INC.21.12%407 890
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.30%37 894
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.19%29 045
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-16.20%21 346
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED7.41%17 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group