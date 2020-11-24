IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Institutional Presentation | IQ 2021
Institutional Presentation
IQ 2021
IRSA
R E A L E S TAT E L E A D E R I N A R G E N T I N A
30 years acquiring, developing and operating real estate in Argentina.
25 years listed on the NYSE and accessing capital markets.
Management with proven track record in the industry.
Real Estate in Argentina as a value haven - assets denominated in US dollars.
RENTAL PROPERTIES
Controlling shareholder of IRCP (BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP), leader in Shopping Centers and Offices in the country.
Owner of 3 premium hotels in Argentina and investment in CONDOR, US hotel REIT.
(BYMA:CRES ; NASDAQ:CRESY)
62.4%
(BYMA:IRSA ; NYSE:IRS)
DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES
~20 mm sqm premium landbank for future developments, almost to double current rental portfolio.
Owner of Santa María del Plata - 700th premium sqm in Puerto Madero (BA).
Investment in Banco Hipotecario - future sinergies with the development of mortgage market in the country.
80.7%
HOTELS
LANDBANK
29.9%
18.9%
(BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP)
2
SHOPPING MALLS'
ATOMIZED AND DIVERSE TENANT MIX
UNIQUE PORTFOLIO
With low incidence of department stores
TOP FIVE ON SALES
SALES BY TYPE
6.7%
17.3%
Others
19,5%
Department Store
5,4%
93.3%
82.7%
10,8%
56,2%
Restaurants
8,1%
BY BASE RENT
BY SQM
Electro
Apparel
BA CITY
~70%
Market
Share
15 MALLS
333,000
sqm GLA
High income Area
3
Mid Income Area
Low Income Area
Dot Building
Philips
Zetta
OFFICES BUILDINGS
Boston Tower
200 Della
Paolera
(IVQ FY20)
Bouchard 710
Suipacha
República
Intercontinental
Expanding Corporate North Area Business Center
AAA Location
Back Office Center
8 BUILDINGS 114,000 sqm GLA
PREMIUM PORTFOLIO
Surface by class
A+ & A
84%
16%
B
PREMIUM TENANTS
Others Technology
31%
75%
46%
International
14%
Tenants
9%
Oil & Energy
Banks & Insurance
Intercontinental
3 PREMIUM HOTELS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
Libertador
Llao Llao
Intercontinental
Libertador
Llao Llao Resort
BA city
BA city
Bariloche city
313 rooms
200 rooms
205 rooms
RENTAL PROPERTIES´ RESILIENT REVENUE MODEL
FOR BOT H S HOP P IN G M A L L S A N D OF F ICE AGRE E M E N TS
ARS
Variable
Base Rent
Base Rent
Fixed
Key money
Base Rent
Brokerage fee
In advance
YEAR 1
YEAR 2
YEAR 3
VARIABLE & FIXED RENT
The company collects the highest between a % of tenant monthly sales and a minimum fixed rent (base rent)
50% Fixed
74%
of total
revenues
OTHER REVENUES
26% of total revenues comes from key money, brokerage fee, stands, parking and non-traditional advertising
OFFICE AGREEMENTS
3-yearaverage term
US Dollar based
Rental rates for renewed terms are negotiated at market
IM PACT IN OUR BUSIN ESS
Operations closed since March 20
th. The company decided to waive billing
and collection of base rent and commercial fund from April to September
30, 2020, supporting tenants and prioritizing long-term relationship. We
only charged common expenses. As of October, 100% of the portfolio is
GUARANTEED BY
operating under strict protocols.
CONTRACT
Common Expenses;
20%
Commercial fund; 8%
Parking y Otros; 9%
Key money ; 9%
Variable rent; 21%
Base rent; 33%
Situation pre Covid-19
Normal revenues collection during
(6M FY20)
lockdown period.
ENTERTAINMENT & CONVENTION CENTERS
EXPENSES
CAPEX
Operations closed since March 20
th. Convention Centers,
Fairs and Events cancelled or postponed. There is no certainty about the reactivation of the sector.
Cut of nonessential expenses and services.
Cut of social security taxes and other taxes.
Payroll cost reduction (~20% staff reduction).
Construction works in Catalinas ("200 Della Paolera") and Alto Palermo expansion suspended during lockdown. As of October, works were reestablished under certain protocols.
Working together with our tenants giving them all our support and help in this unprecedented
situation
SHOPPING MALLS
OP E RAT IN G FIGURES
GLA & OCCUPANCY
(GLA: sqm)
Pre COVID-19
98.7%
95.0%
94.3%
92.8%
end of
345,929 concession
332,277
333,345
SAME SHOPPING MALLS SALES
Pre COVID-19
(% Var i.a.)
60,5%
46,2%
35,1%
29,6%
24,4%
24,7%
5,6%
-5,1%
-8,1%
-15,5%
-13,5%
-14,7%
COVID-19
IQ21 slight recovery
(44% of malls opened). Since October 2020, all the shopping malls are operating under strict protocols.
32,5%
-11,9%
-71,2%
IQ 19
IIQ 19
IIIQ 19
IVQ 19
IQ 20
IIQ 20
COVID-19 MALLS´ REOPENING
ACCORD IN G TO IRSA COM M E RCIAL P ROP E RT IES' P ROTOCOL
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
44%
100%
PROTOCOL
STRICT SAFETY AND HYGIENE
REDUCED HOURS AND
SOCIAL DISTANCE
COMMUNICATION, TRAINING
MEASURES
TRAFFIC
AND INCENTIVES
9
OFFICE BUILDINGS
OP E RAT IN G FIGURES
STOCK
OCCUPANCY
(GLA: sqm)
BY CLASS
A+ & A
200 Della Paolera
+22.4%
B
Pre COVID-19
COVID-19
96,6%
97,1%
93,9%
93,0%
91,6%
46,2%
47,5%
53,2%
52,4%
53,6%
113,986
IQ 20
IIQ 20
IIIQ 20
IVQ 20
IQ 21
28,000
LEASES
Pre COVID-19
COVID-19
(USD/sqm/month)
115,640
83,213
Zetta
93,144
Boston
85,986
Building
26,9
Tower
26,6
26,6
26,6
26,0
Boston
Tower
IQ19
IQ20
IQ21
IIQ21E
IQ20
IIQ 20
IIIQ20
IVQ 20
IQ21
July 2020
BOUCHARD 710
Entire building - 12 floors
15,014
5,800
GLA sqm
USD/sqm
USD 87.2 mm
16%
IQ 2021 AND SUBSEQUENT SALES
OFFICE BUILDINGS
BOSTON TOWER
July and August 2020
November 2020
6 floors
7 floors
7,482
7,158
GLA sqm
GLA sqm
USD 41.4 mm
USD 42.0 mm
Price
Price (including retail store)
5,530
5,710
USD/sqm
USD/sqm
IRCP has no remaining floors in the building
AVERAGE CAP RATE ~6.0%
PROJECTS
UNDER
DEVELOPMENT
200
DELLA
PAOLERA
ALTO PALERMO
EXPANSION
3,900
GLA sqm
66%
Works Progress
FY21
Est. Opening date
USD 28.5mm
Est. Investment
~USD 8.2mm
CAPEX deployment pending
200 DELLA PAOLERA
35,000
97%
61%
Total GLA
Works Progress
Commercialization Progress
28,000
IIQ 21
~USD 7.7mm
IRCP GLA
Est. Opening date
CAPEX deployment pending
~USD 90mm
Construction works suspended during
Est. Investment
COVID-19 lockdown. On October 18,
~USD 10mm
2020, construction activity has been
Est. Stabilized Revenues
reestablished with protocols.
SANTA MARÍA DEL PLATA (BA City)
Approvals pending
~700,000 sqm
Premium mixed use Real Estate to be developed in the best location of BA city
FINANCIAL METRICS
SE P T E MBE R 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION
132.1
Adj. Total EBITDA
150.6
Net Operating Income
97.4
Adjusted FFO
LTM
4
LTM
4
LTM
4
NAV
1
+59%
15
85
218
VALUATION RATIOS
September 2020
203
CAP RATE (NOI/EV)
28%
802
1.767
EV/EBITDA
4.1x
1.549
974
P/FFO
2.5x
661
Shopping Malls
Offices
5
Land reserves
Others
2
JV & Investees
3
Gross Asset
Net Debt
Net Asset
Net Asset
P/NAV
0.2x
& Prop. Under
Value
Value
Value IQ FY
development
2020
1- Assets and liabilities adjusted by IRCP ownership
2- Includes trading properties and barters registered under intangible assets. These two items are recorded at historical cost in the financial statements
3- Includes Quality and Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe as JV and La Rural, Convention Center & TGLT as Investees.
4- LTM as of September 30, 2020 Adjusted Avg. FX: ARS 74.15
5- Includes 200 Della Paolera
15
DEBT PROFILE
SE P T E MBE R 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION
220.5 Consolidated Net Debt 2
Description
Amount
Maturity
Short-term debt
72.7
<360 days
PAMSA loan
27.0
Feb 2023
2023 Series II
360.0
Mar 2023
(international)
GROSS DEBT
459.7
Cash & Equivalents
1
134.7
Intercompany Credit
104.5
NET DEBT
2
220.5
1.7x
Net Debt/ EBITDA
12.5%
Loan to Value
3
AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE
368.1
80.8
10.8
Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments in Financial Currents Assets + Intercompany Notes Holdings
Gross Financial Debt less cash & equivalents, short-term financial current investments & Intercompany Credit with parent IRSA
Net Financial Debt over Gross Assets Value
IRSA - NET ASSET VALUE
SE P T E MBE R 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION
1,786
GAV
1,358
NAV
24.0%
LTV
NAV
461
429
25
51
1,786
1,249
1,358
IRCP NAV
Hotels
Banco Hipotecario
1
Landbank & Others
2
Gross Asset Value
Net Debt
Net Asset Value
Book value as of September 30, 2020
Book value as of September 30, 2020. "Others" includes properties for sale and investment in Condor Hospitality Trust
IRSA DEBT PROFILE
BY CALE NDAR Y EAR AS OF SE P T EMBER 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION
Description
Amount
Maturity
Short term debt
22.0
<360 days
Series I
181.5
Nov 2020
Series III
4.6
Feb 2021
Series IV
51.4
May 2021
Series V
9.2
May 2022
Series VI
4.4
Jul 2021
Series VII
33.7
Jan 2022
Intercompany Debt
104.5
Mar 2022
Other Debt
17.6
Feb 2022
GROSS DEBT
428.9
During IQ 21 IRSA cancelled Series II (USD & CLP)
CURRENT SCHEME
207.8
for USD 110 mm with local issuances
DOES NOT INCLUDE INTERCOMPANY
LOAN WITH IRCP
SERIES I USD 181.5
70.7
Exchanged accepted for
45.9
USD 178,5
2020
2021
2022
PROFORMA SCHEME
New SERIES VIII & IX issued for USD 112.5
DOES NOT INCLUDE INTERCOMPANY
LOAN WITH IRCP
94.3
85.2
56.5
23
2020
2021
2022
2023
DIVIDEND TO BE COLLECTED FROM IRCP
DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION
• 0.002613 IRCP share per IRSA share
ARS 484 MM
~USD 95 MM
• 0.02613 IRCP share per IRSA ADR
• Record date: Nov 16, 2020
IN IRCP SHARES
• Payment date: Nov 17, 2020
~1.2% OF THE STOCK CAPITAL
18
