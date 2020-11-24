Log in
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Institutional Presentation | IQ 2021

11/24/2020 | 01:55pm EST
Institutional Presentation

IQ 2021

IRSA

R E A L E S TAT E L E A D E R I N A R G E N T I N A

  • 30 years acquiring, developing and operating real estate in Argentina.
  • 25 years listed on the NYSE and accessing capital markets.
  • Management with proven track record in the industry.
  • Real Estate in Argentina as a value haven - assets denominated in US dollars.

RENTAL PROPERTIES

  • Controlling shareholder of IRCP (BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP), leader in Shopping Centers and Offices in the country.
  • Owner of 3 premium hotels in Argentina and investment in CONDOR, US hotel REIT.

(BYMA:CRES ; NASDAQ:CRESY)

62.4%

(BYMA:IRSA ; NYSE:IRS)

DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES

  • ~20 mm sqm premium landbank for future developments, almost to double current rental portfolio.
  • Owner of Santa María del Plata - 700th premium sqm in Puerto Madero (BA).
  • Investment in Banco Hipotecario - future sinergies with the development of mortgage market in the country.

80.7%

HOTELS

LANDBANK

29.9%

18.9%

(BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP)

2

SHOPPING MALLS'

ATOMIZED AND DIVERSE TENANT MIX

UNIQUE PORTFOLIO

With low incidence of department stores

TOP FIVE ON SALES

SALES BY TYPE

6.7%

17.3%

Others

19,5%

Department Store

5,4%

93.3%

82.7%

10,8%

56,2%

Restaurants

8,1%

BY BASE RENT

BY SQM

Electro

Apparel

BA CITY

~70%

Market

Share

15 MALLS

333,000 sqm GLA

High income Area

3

Mid Income Area

Low Income Area

Dot Building

Philips

Zetta

OFFICES BUILDINGS

Boston Tower

200 Della

Paolera

(IVQ FY20)

Bouchard 710

SuipachaRepública

Intercontinental

Expanding Corporate North Area Business Center

AAA Location

Back Office Center

8 BUILDINGS 114,000 sqm GLA

PREMIUM PORTFOLIO

Surface by class

A+ & A 84%

16% B

PREMIUM TENANTS

Others Technology

31%

75%

46%

International

14%

Tenants

9%

Oil & Energy

Banks & Insurance

Intercontinental

3 PREMIUM HOTELS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Libertador

Llao Llao

Intercontinental

Libertador

Llao Llao Resort

BA city

BA city

Bariloche city

313 rooms

200 rooms

205 rooms

RENTAL PROPERTIES´ RESILIENT REVENUE MODEL

FOR BOT H S HOP P IN G M A L L S A N D OF F ICE AGRE E M E N TS

SHOPPING MALLS

OFFICES

ARS

Variable

Base Rent

Base Rent

Fixed

Key money Base Rent

Brokerage fee

In advance

YEAR 1

YEAR 2

YEAR 3

USD

Per sqm

Per sqm

Per sqm

YEAR 1

YEAR 2

YEAR 3

VARIABLE & FIXED RENT

The company collects the highest between a % of tenant monthly sales and a minimum fixed rent (base rent)

50% Fixed

74%

of total

revenues

OTHER REVENUES

26% of total revenues comes from key money, brokerage fee, stands, parking and non-traditional advertising

OFFICE AGREEMENTS

  • 3-yearaverage term
  • US Dollar based
  • Rental rates for renewed terms are negotiated at market

24% Variable

conditions

6

COVID-19 IN ARGENTINA

SHOPPING MALLS

IM PACT IN OUR BUSIN ESS

Operations closed since March 20th. The company decided to waive billing

and collection of base rent and commercial fund from April to September

30, 2020, supporting tenants and prioritizing long-term relationship. We

only charged common expenses. As of October, 100% of the portfolio is

GUARANTEED BY

operating under strict protocols.

CONTRACT

Common Expenses;

20%

Commercial fund; 8%

Parking y Otros; 9%

Key money ; 9%

Variable rent; 21%

Base rent; 33%

OFFICE BUILDINGS

Situation pre Covid-19

Normal revenues collection during

(6M FY20)

lockdown period.

ENTERTAINMENT & CONVENTION CENTERS

EXPENSES

CAPEX

Operations closed since March 20th. Convention Centers,

Fairs and Events cancelled or postponed. There is no certainty about the reactivation of the sector.

Cut of nonessential expenses and services.

Cut of social security taxes and other taxes.

Payroll cost reduction (~20% staff reduction).

Construction works in Catalinas ("200 Della Paolera") and Alto Palermo expansion suspended during lockdown. As of October, works were reestablished under certain protocols.

Working together with our tenants giving them all our support and help in this unprecedented

situation

7

SHOPPING MALLS

OP E RAT IN G FIGURES

GLA & OCCUPANCY

(GLA: sqm)

Pre COVID-19

98.7%

95.0%

94.3%

92.8%

end of

345,929 concession

332,277333,345

SAME SHOPPING MALLS SALES

Pre COVID-19

(% Var i.a.)

60,5%

46,2%

35,1%

29,6%

24,4%

24,7%

5,6%

-5,1%

-8,1%

-15,5%

-13,5%

-14,7%

COVID-19

IQ21 slight recovery

(44% of malls opened). Since October 2020, all the shopping malls are operating under strict protocols.

32,5%

-11,9%

-71,2%

IQ19

IQ20

IQ21

Nominal terms Real terms

-90,4%

-93,3%

-79,4%

IQ 19

IIQ 19

IIIQ 19

IVQ 19

IQ 20

IIQ 20

IIIQ 20

IVQ 20

IQ 21

8

COVID-19 MALLS´ REOPENING

ACCORD IN G TO IRSA COM M E RCIAL P ROP E RT IES' P ROTOCOL

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

44%

100%

PROTOCOL

STRICT SAFETY AND HYGIENE

REDUCED HOURS AND

SOCIAL DISTANCE

COMMUNICATION, TRAINING

MEASURES

TRAFFIC

AND INCENTIVES

9

OFFICE BUILDINGS

OP E RAT IN G FIGURES

STOCK

OCCUPANCY

(GLA: sqm)

BY CLASS

A+ & A

200 Della Paolera

+22.4%

B

Pre COVID-19

COVID-19

96,6%

97,1%

93,9%

93,0%

91,6%

46,2%

47,5%

53,2%

52,4%

53,6%

113,986

IQ 20

IIQ 20

IIIQ 20

IVQ 20

IQ 21

28,000

Bouchard

710

LEASES

Pre COVID-19

COVID-19

(USD/sqm/month)

115,640

83,213

Zetta

93,144

Boston

85,986

Building

26,9

Tower

26,6

26,6

26,6

26,0

Boston

Tower

IQ19

IQ20

IQ21

IIQ21E

IQ20

IIQ 20

IIIQ20

IVQ 20

IQ21

10

July 2020

BOUCHARD 710

Entire building - 12 floors

15,0145,800

GLA sqm

USD/sqm

USD 87.2 mm

16%

IQ 2021 AND SUBSEQUENT SALES

OFFICE BUILDINGS

BOSTON TOWER

July and August 2020

November 2020

6 floors

7 floors

7,482

7,158

GLA sqm

GLA sqm

USD 41.4 mm

USD 42.0 mm

Price

Price (including retail store)

5,530

5,710

USD/sqm

USD/sqm

IRCP has no remaining floors in the building

AVERAGE CAP RATE ~6.0%

Price

USD IRR

11

PROJECTS

UNDER

DEVELOPMENT

200

DELLA

PAOLERA

ALTO PALERMO

EXPANSION

3,900

GLA sqm

66%

Works Progress

FY21

Est. Opening date

USD 28.5mm

Est. Investment

~USD 8.2mm

CAPEX deployment pending

200 DELLA PAOLERA

35,000

97%

61%

Total GLA

Works Progress

Commercialization Progress

28,000

IIQ 21

~USD 7.7mm

IRCP GLA

Est. Opening date

CAPEX deployment pending

~USD 90mm

Construction works suspended during

Est. Investment

COVID-19 lockdown. On October 18,

~USD 10mm

2020, construction activity has been

Est. Stabilized Revenues

reestablished with protocols.

12

SANTA MARÍA DEL PLATA (BA City)

Approvals pending

~700,000 sqm

Premium mixed use Real Estate to be developed in the best location of BA city

Financials

FINANCIAL METRICS

SE P T E MBE R 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION

132.1

Adj. Total EBITDA

150.6

Net Operating Income

97.4

Adjusted FFO

LTM4

LTM4

LTM4

NAV1

+59%

15

85

218

VALUATION RATIOS

September 2020

203

CAP RATE (NOI/EV)

28%

802

1.767

EV/EBITDA

4.1x

1.549

974

P/FFO

2.5x

661

Shopping Malls

Offices5

Land reserves

Others 2

JV & Investees 3

Gross Asset

Net Debt

Net Asset

Net Asset

P/NAV

0.2x

& Prop. Under

Value

Value

Value IQ FY

development

2020

1- Assets and liabilities adjusted by IRCP ownership

2- Includes trading properties and barters registered under intangible assets. These two items are recorded at historical cost in the financial statements

3- Includes Quality and Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe as JV and La Rural, Convention Center & TGLT as Investees.

4- LTM as of September 30, 2020 Adjusted Avg. FX: ARS 74.15

5- Includes 200 Della Paolera

15

DEBT PROFILE

SE P T E MBE R 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION

220.5 Consolidated Net Debt2

Description

Amount

Maturity

Short-term debt

72.7

<360 days

PAMSA loan

27.0

Feb 2023

2023 Series II

360.0

Mar 2023

(international)

GROSS DEBT

459.7

Cash & Equivalents1

134.7

Intercompany Credit

104.5

NET DEBT2

220.5

1.7x

Net Debt/ EBITDA 12.5%

Loan to Value3

AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE

368.1

80.8

10.8

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

  1. Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments in Financial Currents Assets + Intercompany Notes Holdings
  2. Gross Financial Debt less cash & equivalents, short-term financial current investments & Intercompany Credit with parent IRSA
  3. Net Financial Debt over Gross Assets Value

16

IRSA - NET ASSET VALUE

SE P T E MBE R 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION

1,786 GAV

1,358 NAV

24.0% LTV

NAV

461

429

25

51

1,786

1,249

1,358

IRCP NAV

Hotels

Banco Hipotecario1

Landbank & Others 2

Gross Asset Value

Net Debt

Net Asset Value

  1. Book value as of September 30, 2020
  2. Book value as of September 30, 2020. "Others" includes properties for sale and investment in Condor Hospitality Trust

17

IRSA DEBT PROFILE

BY CALE NDAR Y EAR AS OF SE P T EMBER 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION

Description

Amount

Maturity

Short term debt

22.0

<360 days

Series I

181.5

Nov 2020

Series III

4.6

Feb 2021

Series IV

51.4

May 2021

Series V

9.2

May 2022

Series VI

4.4

Jul 2021

Series VII

33.7

Jan 2022

Intercompany Debt

104.5

Mar 2022

Other Debt

17.6

Feb 2022

GROSS DEBT

428.9

During IQ 21 IRSA cancelled Series II (USD & CLP)

CURRENT SCHEME

207.8

for USD 110 mm with local issuances

DOES NOT INCLUDE INTERCOMPANY

LOAN WITH IRCP

SERIES I USD 181.5

70.7

Exchanged accepted for

45.9

USD 178,5

2020

2021

2022

PROFORMA SCHEME

New SERIES VIII & IX issued for USD 112.5

DOES NOT INCLUDE INTERCOMPANY

LOAN WITH IRCP

94.3

85.2

56.5

23

2020

2021

2022

2023

DIVIDEND TO BE COLLECTED FROM IRCP

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

0.002613 IRCP share per IRSA share

ARS 484 MM

~USD 95 MM

0.02613 IRCP share per IRSA ADR

Record date: Nov 16, 2020

IN IRCP SHARES

Payment date: Nov 17, 2020

~1.2% OF THE STOCK CAPITAL

18

Thanks

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 18:54:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 104 B 1 293 M 1 293 M
Net income 2020 14 249 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2020 301 B 3 727 M 3 727 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40 394 M 503 M 501 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,9%
