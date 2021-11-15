Log in
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 11/12
100.45 ARS   -1.66%
03:15pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Institutional Presentation | IQ 2022
PU
11/10Earnings Release | IQ 2022
PU
11/08For the month of November, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Institutional Presentation | IQ 2022

11/15/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I N S T I T U T I O N A L P R E S E N T A T I O N

I Q 2 0 2 2

ABOUT US

LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANY

IN ARGENTINA

30 years acquiring, developing and operating real estate. Rental Portfolio of more than 530,000 sqm of GLA.

UNIQUE PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS

Controlling shareholder of IRCP, leader in Shopping Malls

and Offices in the country (80% Stake).

Owner of 3 premium hotels in Argentina.

DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES

~20 mm sqm premium landbank for future developments, almost to double current rental portfolio.

Investment in Banco Hipotecario (30% stake) - potential synergies with the develompent of mortage market in the

country.

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM

With proven track record in the industry

CAPITAL MARKETS TRACK RECORD

25 years listed on the NYSE and accessing capital markets

2

OUR STRATEGY

OPERATING PROFITABILITY

INNOVATION AND GROWTH

SUSTAINABILITY

Our premium locations and our

Pioneers in innovative real estate

We are part of the communities where

leadership position in Argentina,

developments in Argentina due to their

our business units operate. We plan for

together with our knowledge of the

format, scale and concept.

the long term and work towards

shopping center and office industry,

We have created a unique real estate

environmental protection, and

allows us to maintain high occupancy

portfolio in the last 30 years in the

sustainable Development, seeking to

levels and an optimal tenant mix.

country innovating and adapting to

achieve environmental certification

changes in context and consumption

standards in our real estate projects.

habits.

3

3

MALLS'

PORTFOLIO

15

# Malls

335,000

67%

GLA sqm

BA City Market Share

4

OFFICE PORTFOLIO

7

200 DELLA PAOLERA

Dot Building

Philips

Zetta

200 Della Paolera

# Office buildings

113,000

10%

Suipacha

República

GLA sqm

BA City Market Share

Intercontinental

Expanding Corporate North Area

Business Center

AAA Location

Back Office Center

30

Floors

35,000

SQM OF GLA

316

Parking lots

27,500

IRCP GLA

80%

Occupancy

N e w h e a d q u a r t e r s

O p e n e d o n D e c - 2 0

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 20:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
