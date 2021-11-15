IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Institutional Presentation | IQ 2022

ABOUT US
LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANY
IN ARGENTINA
30 years acquiring, developing and operating real estate. Rental Portfolio of more than 530,000 sqm of GLA.
UNIQUE PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS
Controlling shareholder of IRCP, leader in Shopping Malls
and Offices in the country (80% Stake).
Owner of 3 premium hotels in Argentina.
DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES
~20 mm sqm premium landbank for future developments, almost to double current rental portfolio.
Investment in Banco Hipotecario (30% stake) - potential synergies with the develompent of mortage market in the
country.
EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM
With proven track record in the industry
CAPITAL MARKETS TRACK RECORD
25 years listed on the NYSE and accessing capital markets