  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
125.25 ARS   +4.29%
05:50pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Institutional Presentation | IVQ 2022
PU
09/08TRANSCRIPT : IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 08, 2022
CI
09/06IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Earnings Release FY 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Institutional Presentation | IVQ 2022

09/09/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

FY 2022

LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANY IN ARGENTINA

  • 30 years acquiring,

developing and operating real estate

  • Rental portfolio of approx.
    500,000 sqm of GLA across Argentina
  • 25 years listed on the

NYSE and accessing capital markets

A simplified vehicle

after merge with IRCP

15 Shopping malls

335,000 sqm

RENTAL

6

Office buildings

SEGMENT

84,000 sqm

3

Hotels

79,000 sqm

DEVELOPMENT

Costa Urbana

900,000 sqm

SEGMENT

Other mixed-use landbank

2

OUR STRATEGY

OPERATING PROFITABILITY

INNOVATION AND GROWTH

SUSTAINABILITY

Our premium locations and our

Pioneers in innovative real estate

We are part of the communities where

leadership position in Argentina,

developments in Argentina due to their

our business units operate. We plan for

together with our knowledge of the

format, scale and concept.

the long term and work towards

shopping center and office industry,

We have created a unique real estate

environmental protection, and

allows us to maintain high occupancy

portfolio in the last 30 years in the

sustainable Development, seeking to

levels and an optimal tenant mix.

country innovating and adapting to

achieve environmental certification

changes in context and consumption

standards in our real estate projects.

habits.

3

3 3

PREMIUM PORTFOLIO

BEST LOCATIONS

BA City

SHOPPING

MALLS

Argentina

High income Area

Mid Income Area

Philips

Zetta

OFFICE

Dot Building

BUILDINGS

BA City

200 Della Paolera

Suipacha

Intercontinental

67%

Low Income Area

Expanding Corporate North Area

Business Center

BA Malls

HOTELS

market share

AAA Location

4

Back Office Center

BEST QUALITY ASSETS

2022

Llao Llao Hotel (Bariloche - Patagonia)

2022

(under process)

200 Della Paolera (BA City)

Zetta Building (BA City)

200 Della Paolera (BA City)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 21:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
