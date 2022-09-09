IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Institutional Presentation | IVQ 2022

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
FY 2022
LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANY IN ARGENTINA
developing and operating real estate
NYSE and accessing capital markets
A simplified vehicle
after merge with IRCP
15 Shopping malls
335,000 sqm
RENTAL
6
Office buildings
SEGMENT
84,000 sqm
3
Hotels
79,000 sqm
DEVELOPMENT
Costa Urbana
900,000 sqm
Other mixed-use landbank
2
OUR STRATEGY
OPERATING PROFITABILITY
INNOVATION AND GROWTH
SUSTAINABILITY
Our premium locations and our
Pioneers in innovative real estate
We are part of the communities where
leadership position in Argentina,
developments in Argentina due to their
our business units operate. We plan for
together with our knowledge of the
format, scale and concept.
the long term and work towards
shopping center and office industry,
We have created a unique real estate
environmental protection, and
allows us to maintain high occupancy
portfolio in the last 30 years in the
sustainable Development, seeking to
levels and an optimal tenant mix.
country innovating and adapting to
achieve environmental certification
changes in context and consumption
standards in our real estate projects.
habits.
3
3 3
PREMIUM PORTFOLIO
BEST LOCATIONS
BA City
SHOPPING
MALLS
Argentina
High income Area
Mid Income Area
Philips
Zetta
OFFICE
Dot Building
BUILDINGS
BA City
200 Della Paolera
Suipacha
Intercontinental
67%
Low Income Area
Expanding Corporate North Area
Business Center
BA Malls
HOTELS
market share
AAA Location
4
Back Office Center
BEST QUALITY ASSETS
2022
Llao Llao Hotel (Bariloche - Patagonia)
(under process)
200 Della Paolera (BA City)
Zetta Building (BA City)
200 Della Paolera (BA City)
5
