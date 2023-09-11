INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

FY 2023

LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANY IN ARGENTINA

  • 30 years acquiring,

developing and operating real estate

Rental portfolio of approx.

480,000 sqm of GLA

across Argentina

15 Shopping malls

335,893 sqm

RENTAL

6

Office buildings

SEGMENT

74,392 sqm

3

Hotels

79,000 sqm

25 years listed on the

NYSE and accessing capital markets

A simplified vehicle

after merge with IRCP

DEVELOPMENT

SEGMENT

Costa Urbana

900,000 sqm

Other mixed-use landbank

2

OUR STRATEGY

OPERATING PROFITABILITY

INNOVATION AND GROWTH

SUSTAINABILITY

Our premium locations and our

Pioneers in innovative real estate

We are part of the communities where

leadership position in Argentina,

developments in Argentina due to their

our business units operate. We plan for

together with our knowledge of the

format, scale and concept.

the long term and work towards

shopping center and office industry,

We have created a unique real estate

environmental protection, and

allows us to maintain high occupancy

portfolio in the last 30 years in the

sustainable Development, seeking to

levels and an optimal tenant mix.

country innovating and adapting to

achieve environmental certification

changes in context and consumption

standards in our real estate projects.

habits.

3

3 3

PREMIUM PORTFOLIO

BEST LOCATIONS

BA City

SHOPPING

MALLS

Argentina

High income Area

Mid Income Area

Philips

Zetta

OFFICE

Dot Building

BUILDINGS

BA City

200 Della Paolera

Suipacha

Intercontinental

67%

Low Income Area

Expanding Corporate North Area

Business Center

BA Malls

HOTELS

market share

AAA Location

4

Back Office Center

BEST QUALITY ASSETS

Llao Llao Hotel (Bariloche - Patagonia)

200 Della Paolera (BA City)

Zetta Building (BA City)

200 Della Paolera (BA City)

5

