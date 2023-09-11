End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-09-07 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
469.40
ARS
-1.52%
-15.39%
+184.66%
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Institutional Presentation | IVQ 2023
INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANY IN ARGENTINA
developing and operating real estate
✓ Rental portfolio of approx.
480,000 sqm of GLA
across Argentina
15 Shopping malls
335,893 sqm
RENTAL
6
Office buildings
SEGMENT
74,392 sqm
NYSE and accessing capital markets
A simplified vehicle
after merge with IRCP
Costa Urbana
900,000 sqm
Other mixed-use landbank
OUR STRATEGY
OPERATING PROFITABILITY
INNOVATION AND GROWTH
SUSTAINABILITY
Our premium locations and our
Pioneers in innovative real estate
We are part of the communities where
leadership position in Argentina
, developments in Argentina due to their
our business units operate. We plan for
together with our knowledge of the
format, scale and concept.
the long term and work towards
shopping center and office industry,
We have created a unique real estate
environmental protection, and
allows us to maintain
high occupancy
portfolio in the last 30 years in the
sustainable Development,
seeking to
levels and an optimal tenant mix
. country innovating and adapting to
achieve environmental certification
changes in context and consumption
standards in our real estate projects
.
habits
.
3
BEST LOCATIONS
Argentina
High income Area
Mid Income Area
OFFICE
BA City
200 Della Paolera
Suipacha
Intercontinental
Expanding Corporate North Area
Business Center
BA Malls
HOTELS
market share
AAA Location
4
Back Office Center
BEST QUALITY ASSETS
Llao Llao Hotel (Bariloche - Patagonia)
200 Della Paolera (BA City)
Zetta Building (BA City)
200 Della Paolera (BA City)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 18:26:04 UTC.
Transcript : IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 07, 2023
Sep. 07
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima announces an Equity Buyback for 81,112,220 shares, representing 10% for ARS 5,000 million.
Jun. 15
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Jun. 14
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
May. 09
CI
Transcript : IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
May. 09
CI
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
May. 02
FA
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Approves Dividend
Apr. 28
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
Feb. 24
CI
Transcript : IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An=nima, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
Feb. 13
CI
Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Early Redemption the Series II Notes
Feb. 03
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Issue Notes in the Local Capital Markets for a Total Amount of USD 90.0 Million
Jan. 27
CI
Transcript : IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An=nima, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
Nov. 10
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Nov. 07
CI
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
Nov. 03
FA
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Approves Dividend
2022
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
2022
CI
Tranche Update on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11, 2022.
2022
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s Equity Buyback announced on March 11, 2022, has expired with repurchase of 9,419,623 shares, representing 1.16% for ARS 995.09 million.
2022
CI
Transcript : IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An=nima, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 08, 2022
2022
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima's Equity Buyback Plan Extended.
2022
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Expiration of its Exchange Offer for Any and All of its 8.750% Notes Due 2023 Originally Issued by IRSA CP
2022
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for its Exchange Offer for Any and All of its 8.750% Notes due 2023 originally issued by IRSA CP
2022
CI
Top Premarket Decliners
2022
MT
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for its Exchange Offer for Any and All of its 8.750% Notes due 2023 originally issued by IRSA CP
2022
CI
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces Results as of the Early Participation Date of Its USD 360,000,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Outstanding 8.750% Notes Due 2023 Series No. 2
2022
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima is a holding company. The Company invests on its own behalf and through investee companies in companies operating in various sectors of the Israeli and global economy. The Company's segments are Cellcom, which includes cellular telephone services, content and added value services, other services and revenues from the sale of end user equipment in the cellular field; Property and Buildings and projects in Las Vegas, which includes the rental of income-generating properties and residential buildings; Shufersal, which includes retail and the rental of income-generating properties; Adama, which includes the sale of agro products and non-agro products; Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings, which operates through subsidiary companies in the fields of insurance, pensions and provident funds, in the field of financial services and in the holding of assets and real businesses, and Others.
More about the company
Last Close Price
469.40ARS
Average target price
700.00ARS
Spread / Average Target
+49.13% Consensus