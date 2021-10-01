Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Argentina
  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  News
  7. Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Material Fact - Merger Proposal

10/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
The Company released a material fact informing the Board of Directors' approval of the beginning of the corporate reorganization process.

The Company informs that as of this date the Company's Board of Directors has approved the beginning of the corporate reorganization process in the terms of article 82 and sbqs. of the General Law of Companies No. 19,550, the Income Tax Law No. 20,628, amendments and regulations, CNV's Rules and the Listing Regulations of BYMA, by which IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA ("IRSA"), acting as the absorbing company, will merge by absorption with IRSA PC, as the absorbed company. In this regard, the Board of Directors has approved: (i) the individual and special merger financial statements as of June 30, 2021; (ii) the consolidated and special merger financial statements as of June 30, 2021; (iii) the subscription of the Prior Merger Agreement between both companies and (iv) establish the effective date of reorganization on July 1, 2021.

The merger is subject to the approval of the shareholders' meeting of both companies, which will be held once both companies have the administrative approval of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, an entity to which they are subject because both companies' shares are listed in markets that operate in said jurisdiction.

Likewise, and within the framework of the reorganization process, the Board of Directors has approved the exchange ratio, which has been established at 1.40 IRSA shares for each IRSA PC share, which is equivalent to 0.56 IRSA GDS for each ADS of IRSA PC.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
