IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Material Fact - Repurchase 140922 - Form 6-K

Attached is an English translation of the letter dated September 15, 2022, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Buenos Aires, September 15, 2022 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:

Trade Date Settlement Date Type Price Quantity Total Amount 09/14/2022 09/16/2022 IRSA ARS 126.9045



168,000

ARS 21,319,954.19





As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 9,276,623 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 97.71% of the approved program.