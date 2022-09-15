IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Material Fact - Repurchase 140922 - Form 6-K
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is an English translation of the letter dated September 15, 2022, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
Buenos Aires, September 15, 2022 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
09/14/2022
09/16/2022
IRSA
ARS
126.9045
168,000
ARS
21,319,954.19
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 9,276,623 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 97.71% of the approved program.
Disclaimer IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:29:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Sales 2022
127 B
887 M
887 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
22 007 M
154 M
154 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
101 B
708 M
708 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,97x
EV / Sales 2023
0,53x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
27,1%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
125,05 ARS
Average target price
240,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target
91,9%