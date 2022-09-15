Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-13
125.05 ARS   +0.44%
09:30aIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Material Fact - Repurchase 140922 - Form 6-K
PU
09/14IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : - Repurchase 091422 - Form 6-K
PU
09/09IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Institutional Presentation | IVQ 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Material Fact - Repurchase 140922 - Form 6-K

09/15/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is an English translation of the letter dated September 15, 2022, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
Buenos Aires, September 15, 2022 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
09/14/2022
09/16/2022
IRSA
ARS
126.9045
168,000
ARS
21,319,954.19
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 9,276,623 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 97.71% of the approved program.

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
09:30aIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Material Fact - Repurchase 140922 - Form 6-K
PU
09/14IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : - Repurchase 091422 - Form 6-K
PU
09/09IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Institutional Presentation | IVQ 2022
PU
09/08TRANSCRIPT : IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, ..
CI
09/06IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Earnings Release FY 2022
PU
08/22IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : ANONIMA - Form 6-K
PU
08/19IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
08/18IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : ANONIMA - Form 6-K
PU
08/16IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : ANONIMA - Form 6-K
PU
08/12IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : ANONIMA - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 887 M 887 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 22 007 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 B 708 M 708 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 125,05 ARS
Average target price 240,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 91,9%
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Oscar Pedro Bergotto Independent Director
Demian Brener Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA44.57%708
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.48%35 093
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.06%31 191
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.21.07%31 166
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.15%29 846
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED6.41%24 131