IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Material Fact - Warrants - May 2023

he Company reports that due to the cash dividend, distributed last May 8, 2023, the terms and conditions of the outstanding warrants for common shares of the Company, have been modified as follows:

Amount of shares to be issued per warrant: - Ratio previous to the cash dividend: 1.0442; - Ratio after the cash dividend (current): 1.1719. Warrant exercise price per new share to be issued: - Price previous to the cash dividend: US$0.414; - Current price after the cash dividend: US$0.3689. The other terms and conditions of the warrants remain the same.