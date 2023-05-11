Advanced search
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-09
265.95 ARS   -0.86%
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Material Fact - Warrants - May 2023

05/11/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
he Company reports that due to the cash dividend, distributed last May 8, 2023, the terms and conditions of the outstanding warrants for common shares of the Company, have been modified as follows:

Amount of shares to be issued per warrant:

- Ratio previous to the cash dividend: 1.0442;

- Ratio after the cash dividend (current): 1.1719.

Warrant exercise price per new share to be issued:

- Price previous to the cash dividend: US$0.414;

- Current price after the cash dividend: US$0.3689.

The other terms and conditions of the warrants remain the same.

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
