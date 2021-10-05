Log in
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Merger Proposal October 2021

10/05/2021 | 09:49am EDT
MERGER

PROPOSAL

PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 2021

IRSA-IRCP MERGER RATIONALE

MAIN HISTORICAL EVENTS

INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT

2008

2020

Increases stake in

8.1% IRCP

Beginning of

Partnership with

APSA (95%).

block sale in

operations

Parque Arauco

Purchase of Parque

the secondary

Arauco's stake

market

Merger

MERVAL

1994

2000

2014

proposal

(USD)

1991

2010

Follow on 2017

2021

attempt

Creation of pure

Beginning of

Listed on

rental vehicle in

operations

NASDAQ

Argentina. Purchase

of IRSA's offices

portfolio

2

IRSA-IRCP MERGER RATIONALE

MAIN ADVANTAGES

REAL ESTATE LEADER IN ARGENTINA

2 STRUCTURE SIMPLIFICATION

  1. VEHICLE'S LIQUIDITY INCREASE
  2. SYNERGIES AND COST EFFICIENCY

5 ELIMINATES POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

GROWTH THROUGH MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENTS

3

REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY TRENDS

POTENTIAL SYNERGIES IN MIXED-USES DEVELOPMENTS

REAL ESTATE TRENDS

COMPANY'S FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

HOME OFFICE & HYBRID WORK MODALITY

E-COMMERCE

Th. sqm

1930

TH. Sqm GLA

3.6x

1400*

80%

Mixed-uses

NEW URBAN PLANNING CODE IN BA CITY

URBAN DECENTRALIZATION

530

530

Current

Potential

*Does not include La Adela and UOM Luján (4.4 million buildable sqm)

MIXED-USE REAL ESTATE PROJECTS

Patio Bullrich Expansion

Alto Palermo Expansion (BA City)

(BA City)

Polo Dot (BA City)

Costa Urbana (BA City)

La Plata (BA Province)

Caballito (BA City)

4

TRANSACTION DESCRIPTION

EXCHANGE RATIO AND POST MERGER CORPORATE STRUCTURE

  • The transaction consists of a merger by absorption within the framework of the Argentine Companies Law 19,550 and the Income Tax Law 20,628.
  • IRSA (absorbing company) merges with IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (absorbed company), which is dissolved without being liquidated.
  • An Exchange Ratio of 1.40 IRSA shares for each IRSA Propiedades Comerciales share is proposed.
  • The Exchange Ratio was supported by two Fairness Opinions issued by Banco Santander and Banco Itaú. It has also been approved by the Audit Committees of both Companies.

POST MERGER PROFORMA

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Float

53.6%

46.4%

FD 54.3%

FD 45.7%

5

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
