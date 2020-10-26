IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Presentation Exchange Offer Series I 10/26/2020 0 10/26/2020 | 04:10pm EDT Send by mail :

Series I Notes Exchange Offer presentation October 2020 ARGENTINA CENTRAL BANK RESOLUTION "A" 7106 Central Bank (BCRA) Communication "A" 7106 restricts access to the Foreign Exchange Market to obtain US dollars for the payment of debt maturities.

Companies with capital maturities between 10.15.2020 and 03.31.2021 had to submit to the BCRA a detail of a refinancing plan based on the following criteria:

capital maturities between 10.15.2020 and 03.31.2021 that the net amount for which the exchange market will be accessed in the original terms will not exceed 40% of the capital amount due in the period. that the rest of the capital be refinanced with a new issuance with an average life of 2 years.

IRSA's Series I , for an amount of USD 181.5 million , falls within the period contemplated by the provision, given its maturity on 11.15.2020 . 2 IRSA's SERIES I EXCHANGE - USD 181.5mm - 10% - Nov 20 OPTION A at least USD 0.50 in cash and the rest with a new issuance ( SERIES VIII ) For each USD 1 presented in exchange, you will receive the accrued interest until settlement date and… OPTION B …Early bird (until 10/30/20) 2% in ARS and a new issuance (SERIES IX) SERIES VIII CLASE IX US Dollars 100% Nominal Value 10% fixed - Quarterly payments Three equal installments, 36 months In kind, in exchange of existing SERIES I CURRENCY & PRICE OF ISSUANCE INTEREST RATE AMORTIZATION & MATURITY SUSCRIPTION US Dollars 100% Nominal Value 10% fixed - Quarterly payments Bullet at maturity (3/1/23), ~27 months In kind, in exchange of existing SERIES I and/or in cash, in US Dollars USD 108.9 million SERIES MAXIMUM SIZE USD 108.9 million (up to USD 181.5 million) Buenos Aires PAYMENT LOCATION New York The Exchange of the Notes implies consent to the Essential Modifications and/or the Non-Essential Modifications 3 IRSA's SERIES I EXCHANGE - USD 181.5mm - 10% - Nov 20 SCENARIOS* OPTION A 80% USD 72.6 USD 72.6 USD 36.3 SERIES VIII 50% Cash 50% 01 SERIES IX OPTION B Base scenario according to the SERIES IX subscription notifications received from some 20% bondholders. 50% USD 18.2 USD 72.6 02 USD 90.8 50% 30% SERIES VIII 20% Cash 80% SERIES IX 40% USD 72.6 03 USD 108.9 60% Cash SERIES IX * It is assumed that SERIES IX it is integrated only with exchange, without new subscribers. 4 IRSA's SERIES I EXCHANGE - USD 181.5mm - 10% - Nov 20 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Early Bird Series IX Cash Exchange closure Settlement 2% ARS suscription* Oct 30, 2020 Nov 5, 2020 ~ Nov 11, 2020 8 PM BA time 8 PM BA time * Public auction date wil be infomed in a supplementary notice during the Exchange period. RATING EXCHANGE AGENT A (arg) JOINT-BOOK RUNNERS 5 The Company IRSA R E A L E S TAT E L E A D E R I N A R G E N T I N A 30 years acquiring, developing and operating real estate in Argentina.

25 years listed on the NYSE and accessing capital markets.

Management with proven track record in the industry.

Real Estate in Argentina as a value haven - assets denominated in US dollars. RENTAL PROPERTIES Controlling shareholder of IRCP (BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP), leader in Shopping Centers and Offices in the country.

Owner of 3 premium hotels in Argentina and investment in CONDOR, US hotel REIT. (BYMA:CRES ; NASDAQ:CRESY) 62.4% (BYMA:IRSA ; NYSE:IRS) DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES ~20 mm sqm premium landbank for future developments, almost to double current rental portfolio.

Owner of Santa María del Plata - 700th premium sqm in Puerto Madero (BA).

Investment in Banco Hipotecario - future singergies with the develompent of mortage market in the country. 80.7% HOTELS LANDBANK 29.9% 18.9% (BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP) 7 SHOPPING MALLS' ATOMIZED AND DIVERSE TENANT MIX UNIQUE PORTFOLIO With low incidence of department stores TOP FIVE ON SALES SALES BY TYPE 6.7% 17.3% Others 19,5% Department Store 5,4% 93.3% 82.7% 10,8% 56,2% Restaurants 8,1% BY BASE RENT BY SQM Electro Apparel BA CITY ~70% Market Share 15 MALLS 332,000 sqm GLA High income Area 8 Mid Income Area Low Income Area Dot Building Philips Zetta OFFICES BUILDINGS Boston Tower 200 Della Paolera (IVQ FY20) SuipachaRepública Intercontinental Expanding Corporate North Area Business Center AAA Location Back Office Center 8 BUILDINGS 121,000 sqm GLA PREMIUM PORTFOLIO Surface by class A+ & A 84% 16% B PREMIUM TENANTS Others Technology 46% 31% 75% International 14%Tenants 9% Oil & Energy Banks & Insurance Intercontinental 3 PREMIUM HOTELS ACROSS THE COUNTRY Libertador Llao Llao Intercontinental Libertador Llao Llao Resort BA city BA city Bariloche city 313 rooms 200 rooms 205 rooms RENTAL PROPERTIES´ RESILIENT REVENUE MODEL FOR BOT H SHOP P IN G M ALLS AN D OFFICE AGRE E M E N TS SHOPPING MALLS OFFICES ARS Variable Base Rent Base Rent Fixed Key money Base Rent Brokerage fee In advance YEAR 1 YEAR 2 YEAR 3 USD Per sqm Per sqm Per sqm YEAR 1 YEAR 2 YEAR 3 50% Fixed VARIABLE & FIXED RENT The company collects the 74% highest between a % of tenant of total monthly sales and a minimum revenues fixed rent (base rent) OTHER REVENUES 26% of total revenues comes from key money, brokerage fee, stands, parking and non-traditional advertising OFFICE AGREEMENTS 3-year average term

average term US Dollar based

Rental rates for renewed terms are negotiated at market conditions 11 24% Variable SHOPPING MALLS OFFICE BUILDINGS HOTELS EXPENSES CAPEX COVID-19 IN ARGENTINA IM PACT IN OUR BUSIN ESS Operations closed since March 20th. The company decided to defer billing and collection of base rent and commercial fund from April to September 30, 2020, supporting tenants and prioritizing long-term relationship. We just charged common expenses. Normal revenues collection during lockdown period. Shutted down since March 20th. Intercontinental Hotel just working under a contingency and emergency plan Cut of nonessential expenses and services. Cut of social security taxes and other taxes. Construction works in Catalinas ("200 Della Paolera") and Alto Palermo expansion suspended during lockdown. After the end of the Fiscal Year, construction activity has been reestablished but with some restrictions. Common Expenses; 20% Commercial fund; 8% Parking y Otros; 9% Key money ; 9% Variable rent; 21% GUARANTEED BY Base rent; 33% CONTRACT Situation pre Covid-19 (6M FY20) Working together with our tenants giving them all our support and help in this unprecedented situation 8 SHOPPING MALLS OP E RAT IN G FIGURES GLA & OCCUPANCY (GLA: sqm) Pre COVID-19 95.0% SAME SHOPPING MALLS SALES (% Var i.a.) Pre COVID-19 COVID-19 98.5% 94.7%93.2% IIIQ20 Includes 10 days and IVQ the full impact from closure of operations 344,025 332,150 333,062 end of concession FY18 FY19 FY20 SHOPPING MALLS - DELINQUENCY (ARS MILLION) 9M 20 IVQ 20 FY 20 FY 19 ∆ Delinquency 118 187 305 109 180% Revenues 5,632 303 5,935 8,541 -30.5% Delinquency/ 2.1% 61.7% 5.1% 1.3% +3.8bps Revenues 22,3% 22,7% 27,3% 28,7% 24,4% 24,7% 29,6% 18,3% -2,1% 2,8% -0,1% 1,6% 1,2% -8,1% -15,5% -14,7% IVQ 17 IQ 18 IIQ 18 IIIQ 18 IVQ 18 IQ 19 IIQ 19 IIIQ 19 60,5% 46,2% 35,1% 32,5% 5,6% -5,1% -13,5% -11,9% Nominal terms Real terms -90,4%-92,9% IVQ 19 IQ 20 IIQ 20 IIIQ 20 IVQ 20 13 SHOPPING MALLS' 20 YEARS OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE CRISIS 99% CRISIS 98% 99% CRISIS… 97% 97% 95% Occupancy 92% 93% 43% 43% 38% 40% 36% 36% 34% 31% 31% 33% Tenant sales ARS/sqm 24% (annual ∆) 20% 15% 21% 15% 17% 11% 7% 7% CPI + GDP -5% (annual ∆) -18% 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 COVID-19 MALLS´ REOPENING ACCORD IN G TO IRSA COM M E RCIAL P ROP E RT IES' P ROTOCOL May June July August September October PORTFOLIO IN OPERATION 85% BY GLA AND SALES PROTOCOL STRICT SAFETY AND HYGIENE REDUCED HOURS AND SOCIAL DISTANCE COMMUNICATION, TRAINING MEASURES TRAFFIC AND INCENTIVES 15 OFFICE BUILDINGS STOCK (GLA: sqm) 200 Della Paolera +4.8% 121,144 28,000 Zetta Building Bouchard 115,378 115,640 710 83,213 93,144 Boston Tower FY18 FY19 FY20 IH21E OP E RAT IN G FIGURES OCCUPANCY BY CLASS Pre COVID-19 COVID-19 A+ & A 97,2% 96,6% 97,1% 93,9% 93,0% B 53,2% 52,4% 47,5% 46,2% 45,0% IVQ 19 IQ 20 IIQ 20 IIIQ 20 IVQ 20 LEASES Pre COVID-19 COVID-19 (USD/sqm/month) 26,4 26,6 26,9 26,6 26,6 IVQ 19 IQ20 IIQ 20 IIIQ20 IVQ 20 16 July 2020 BOUCHARD 710 Entire building - 12 floors 15,0145,800 GLA sqmUSD/sqm USD 87.2 mm 16% Price USD IRR RECENT SALES OFFICE BUILDINGS PARTIAL SALES June 2020 July and August 2020 200 DELLA BOSTON PAOLERA TOWER 2 floors 6 floors 2,430 7,482 GLA sqm GLA sqm USD 16.9 mm USD 41.4 mm Price Price 6,940 5,500 USD/sqm USD/sqm ~28,000 ~7,380 Remaining GLA sqm Remaining GLA sqm AVERAGE CAP RATE 6.0% 12 ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT CAPITAL CONTROLS CAPITAL CONTROLS Intercontinental 200 Della Boston 5,000 Paolera Acquisitions 200 Della Paolera Tower Sales 4,500 A+ Offices prices Maipú USD/sqm Rulero Bouchard 710 Intercontinental Boston Tower 2,450 Bouchard Plaza Bouchard Plaza Dique IV Rulero Bouchard 710 Flight to quality Yacht V & VI Maipú República 710 Zetta Building 200 Della Paolera Opened in May 2019 Currently under development 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Fuente: L.J. Ramos - Colliers 18 PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT 200 DELLA PAOLERA ALTO PALERMO EXPANSION 3,900 GLA sqm 64% Works Progress FY21 Est. Opening date USD 28.5mm Est. Investment ~USD 6.2mm CAPEX deployment pending 200 DELLA PAOLERA 35,000 95% 61% Total GLA Works Progress Commercialization Progress 28,000 IH21 ~USD 5.8mm IRCP GLA Est. Opening date CAPEX deployment pending ~USD 90mm Construction works suspended during COVID-19 lockdown. After the end of the Fiscal Year, Est. Investment ~USD 10mm construction activity has been reestablished but working with protocol restrictions. Est. Stabilized Revenues Both openings are delayed. 19 LAND RESERVES & OTHER INVESTMENTS 20 million sqm in landbank Capacity to almost double the current commercial property portfolio San Martín CEC CEC Punta del Este Caballito Intercontinental II La Adela (Luján) Córdoba Shopping Adjoining La Plata Montevideo plot 20 20 SANTA MARÍA DEL PLATA (BA City) Approvals pending ~700,000 sqm Premium mixed-use Real Estate to be developed in the best location of BA city Operational and Financial Performance 22 IRCP - HISTORICAL FREE CASH FLOWS USD M ILLION 141.9 Adjusted EBITDA 32.9 FCF 28.7 Dividends FY16-FY20 Average FY16-FY20 Average FY16-FY20 Average CENTROS COMERCIALES ZETTA BUILDING OFICINAS CATALINAS ("200 DELLA PAOLERA") OTROS OTRO CAPEX 178 168 9 162 4 20 2 21 19 111 26 90 149 4 143 141 28 93 58 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 -8 FY 19 FY 20 99 16 69 58 41 16 27 60 38 5 26 10 14 37 32 23 23 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20 68 69 62 49 49 38 38 45 50 39 29 15 15 10 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20 Adjusted EBITDA CAPEX1 Interests paid + Income tax FCF -26 Dividends 1. Includes "200 Della Paolera" (Catalinas) 2. LTM June 30, 2020. Adjusted Avg. FX: $68.07 23 IRCP - ASSETS VALUATION FAIR VALUE ACCORD IN G TO FIN AN CIAL STAT E M ENTS AT T HE E N D OF EACH P E RIOD EVOLUTION BY TYPE OF ASSET (USD M ILLION - OFFICIAL FX) 2,155 2,170 91 106 1,878 296 337 158 1,669 334 1,424 174 158 459 827 1,769 1,728 1,387 807 669 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY 20 Shopping Malls Offices Land Reserves & Others EVOLUTION BY SQM (USD ) Valuation method: Shopping Malls: DCF Offices: Comparables 5,757 OfficialFX 5,290 5,081 4,003 4,032 4,011 3,979 4,035 Blue-chip 3,740 swap FX 2,431 2,007 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY 20 Shopping Malls Offices 24 IRSA - NET ASSET VALUE AS OF JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION 1,536 GAV 1,136 NAV 26.7% LTV NAV 368 410 27 58 1,536 1,083 1,136 IRCP NAV Hotels Banco Hipotecario1 Landbank & Others 2 Gross Asset Value Net Debt Net Asset Value Book value as of June 30, 2020 Book value as of June 30, 2020. "Others" includes investment in Condor Hospitality Trust and Israel at zero market value 25 IRSA STAND ALONE BY CALE NDAR Y EAR AS OF SE P T EMBER 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION Description Amount Maturity Short term debt 22.0 <360 days Series I 181.5 Nov 2020 Series III 4.6 Feb 2021 Series IV 51.4 May 2021 Series V 9.2 May 2022 Series VI 4.4 Jul 2021 Series VII 33.7 Jan 2022 Other Debt 17.6 Feb 2022 GROSS DEBT 324.4 CURRENT SCHEME 207.8 DOES NOT INCLUDE INTERCOMPANY LOAN WITH IRCP SERIES I 70.7 To be exchanged for 45.9 USD 181,5 2020 2021 2022 PROFORMA AMORTIZATION SCENARIOS 01 80% OPTION A 02 50% OPTION A 03 100% OPTION B 20% OPTION B 50% OPTION B 99.7 108.9 88.9 29.0 74.9 64.1 72.6 70.7 18.2 50.8 45.9 29.0 18.2 108.9 26.3 26.3 26.3 72.6 70.7 70.7 70.7 45.9 50.8 45.9 45.9 26.3 26.3 26.3 2020 2021 2022 2023 2020 2021 2022 2023 2020 2021 2022 2023 26 CAPITAL MARKETS TRACK RECORD NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS AMOUNT ISSUED GROUP LISTED VEHICLES NON-DEFAULT HISTORY +200 +USD 17bn 5 New York, Buenos Aires, Even in the worst & Sao Paulo Argentinean crisis (2001) IRSA IPO APSA APSA IPO (now IRCP) CRESUD LIABILITY FOLLOW ON MANAGEMENT Tender offer IRSA bonds New IRCP LOCAL MARKET BA & NY LISTING BA & NY LISTING APSA & IRSA CONVERTIBLE NOTES USD 288 MM Regional expansion USD 360 MM bond IRCP 8% SPO USD 138 MM DOLLAR LINKED ISSUANCES USD 265 MM 1994 1997 2000/1 2006 2008 2012 2016/7 2018/9 2020 CRESUD US LISTING BRASILAGRO IPO BRASILAGRO US DEBT DURING REFINANCING COVID-19 Follow on USD 276 MM LISTING CRESUD USD 246 MM PANDEMIC USD 92 MM Company Foundation IRSA USD 227 MM 27 Thanks! 28 Attachments Original document

