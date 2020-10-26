IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Presentation Exchange Offer Series I 10/26/2020
Series I Notes Exchange
Offer presentation
October 2020
ARGENTINA
CENTRAL BANK
RESOLUTION
"A" 7106
Central Bank (BCRA) Communication "A" 7106restricts access to the Foreign Exchange Market to obtain US dollars for the payment of debt maturities.
Companies with capital maturities between 10.15.2020 and 03.31.2021 had to submit to the BCRA a detail of a refinancing plan based on the following criteria:
that the net amount for which the exchange market will be accessed in the original terms will not exceed 40% of the capital amount due in the period.
that the rest of the capital be refinanced with a new issuance with an average life of 2 years.
IRSA's Series I, for an amount of USD 181.5 million, falls within the period contemplated by the provision, given its maturity on 11.15.2020.
IRSA's SERIES I EXCHANGE - USD 181.5mm - 10% - Nov 20
OPTION A
at least USD 0.50 in cashand the rest with a new issuance (SERIES VIII)
For each USD 1
presented in exchange,
you will receive the accrued interest until
settlement date and…
OPTION B
…Early bird (until 10/30/20) 2% in ARS and a new
issuance (SERIES IX)
SERIES VIII
CLASE IX
US Dollars
100% Nominal Value
10% fixed - Quarterly payments
Three equal installments, 36 months
In kind, in exchange of existing SERIES I
CURRENCY & PRICE OF ISSUANCE
INTEREST RATE
AMORTIZATION & MATURITY
SUSCRIPTION
US Dollars
100% Nominal Value
10% fixed - Quarterly payments
Bullet at maturity (3/1/23), ~27 months
In kind, in exchange of existing SERIES I and/or in cash, in US Dollars
USD 108.9 million
SERIES MAXIMUM SIZE
USD 108.9 million (up to USD 181.5 million)
Buenos Aires
PAYMENT LOCATION
New York
The Exchange of the Notes implies consent to the Essential Modifications and/or the Non-Essential Modifications
IRSA's SERIES I EXCHANGE - USD 181.5mm - 10% - Nov 20
SCENARIOS*
OPTION A
80%
USD 72.6
USD 72.6
USD 36.3
SERIES VIII
50%
Cash
50%
01 SERIES IX
OPTION B
Base scenario according to the SERIES IX
subscription notifications received from some 20% bondholders.
50%
USD 18.2
USD 72.6
02
USD 90.8
50%
30%
SERIES VIII
20%
Cash
80%
SERIES IX
40%
USD 72.6
03
USD 108.9
60%
Cash
SERIES IX
* It is assumed that SERIES IX it is integrated only with exchange, without new subscribers.
IRSA's SERIES I EXCHANGE - USD 181.5mm - 10% - Nov 20
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Early Bird Series IX
Cash
Exchange closure
Settlement
2% ARS
suscription*
Oct 30, 2020
Nov 5, 2020
~ Nov 11, 2020
8 PM BA time
8 PM BA time
* Public auction date wil be infomed in a supplementary notice during the Exchange period.
RATING
EXCHANGE AGENT
A (arg)
JOINT-BOOK RUNNERS
The Company
IRSA
R E A L E S TAT E L E A D E R I N A R G E N T I N A
30 years acquiring, developing and operating real estate in Argentina.
25 years listed on the NYSE and accessing capital markets.
Management with proven track record in the industry.
Real Estate in Argentina as a value haven - assets denominated in US dollars.
RENTAL PROPERTIES
Controlling shareholder of IRCP (BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP), leader in Shopping Centers and Offices in the country.
Owner of 3 premium hotels in Argentina and investment in CONDOR, US hotel REIT.
(BYMA:CRES ; NASDAQ:CRESY)
62.4%
(BYMA:IRSA ; NYSE:IRS)
DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES
~20 mm sqm premium landbank for future developments, almost to double current rental portfolio.
Owner of Santa María del Plata - 700th premium sqm in Puerto Madero (BA).
Investment in Banco Hipotecario - future singergies with the develompent of mortage market in the country.
80.7%
HOTELS
LANDBANK
29.9%
18.9%
(BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP)
SHOPPING MALLS'
ATOMIZED AND DIVERSE TENANT MIX
UNIQUE PORTFOLIO
With low incidence of department stores
TOP FIVE ON SALES
SALES BY TYPE
6.7%
17.3%
Others
19,5%
Department Store
5,4%
93.3%
82.7%
10,8%
56,2%
Restaurants
8,1%
BY BASE RENT
BY SQM
Electro
Apparel
BA CITY
~70%
Market
Share
15 MALLS
332,000 sqm GLA
High income Area
8
Mid Income Area
Low Income Area
Dot Building
Philips
Zetta
OFFICES BUILDINGS
Boston Tower
200 Della
Paolera
(IVQ FY20)
SuipachaRepública
Intercontinental
Expanding Corporate North Area Business Center
AAA Location
Back Office Center
8 BUILDINGS 121,000 sqm GLA
PREMIUM PORTFOLIO
Surface by class
A+ & A 84%
16% B
PREMIUM TENANTS
Others
Technology
46%
31%
75%
International
14%Tenants
9%
Oil & Energy
Banks & Insurance
Intercontinental
3 PREMIUM HOTELS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
Libertador
Llao Llao
Intercontinental
Libertador
Llao Llao Resort
BA city
BA city
Bariloche city
313 rooms
200 rooms
205 rooms
RENTAL PROPERTIES´ RESILIENT REVENUE MODEL
FOR BOT H SHOP P IN G M ALLS AN D OFFICE AGRE E M E N TS
SHOPPING MALLS
OFFICES
ARS
Variable
Base Rent
Base Rent
Fixed
Key money Base Rent
Brokerage fee
In advance
YEAR 1
YEAR 2
YEAR 3
USD
Per sqm
Per sqm
Per sqm
YEAR 1
YEAR 2
YEAR 3
50% Fixed
VARIABLE & FIXED RENT
The company collects the
74%
highest between a % of tenant
of total
monthly sales and a minimum
revenues
fixed rent (base rent)
OTHER REVENUES
26% of total revenues comes from key money, brokerage fee, stands, parking and non-traditional advertising
OFFICE AGREEMENTS
3-yearaverage term
US Dollar based
Rental rates for renewed terms are negotiated at market
conditions
24% Variable
SHOPPING MALLS
OFFICE BUILDINGS
HOTELS
EXPENSES
CAPEX
COVID-19 IN ARGENTINA
IM PACT IN OUR BUSIN ESS
Operations closed since March 20th. The company decided to defer billing and collection of base rent and commercial fund from April to September 30, 2020, supporting tenants and prioritizing long-term relationship. We just charged common expenses.
Normal revenues collection during
lockdown period.
Shutted down since March 20th. Intercontinental Hotel just working under a contingency and emergency plan
Cut of nonessential expenses and services.
Cut of social security taxes and other taxes.
Construction works in Catalinas ("200 Della Paolera") and Alto
Palermo expansion suspended during lockdown. After the end of
the Fiscal Year, construction activity has been reestablished but
with some restrictions.
Common Expenses;
20%
Commercial fund; 8%
Parking y Otros; 9%
Key money ; 9%
Variable rent; 21%
GUARANTEED BY
Base rent; 33%
CONTRACT
Situation pre Covid-19
(6M FY20)
Working together with our tenants giving them all our support and help in this unprecedented
situation
SHOPPING MALLS
OP E RAT IN G FIGURES
GLA & OCCUPANCY
(GLA: sqm)
Pre COVID-19
95.0%
SAME SHOPPING MALLS SALES
(% Var i.a.)
Pre COVID-19
COVID-19
98.5%
94.7%93.2%
IIIQ20 Includes 10
days and IVQ the
full impact from
closure of
operations
344,025
332,150
333,062
end of
concession
FY18
FY19
FY20
SHOPPING MALLS - DELINQUENCY
(ARS MILLION)
9M 20
IVQ 20
FY 20
FY 19
∆
Delinquency
118
187
305
109
180%
Revenues
5,632
303
5,935
8,541
-30.5%
Delinquency/
2.1%
61.7%
5.1%
1.3%
+3.8bps
Revenues
22,3%
22,7%
27,3%
28,7%
24,4%
24,7%
29,6%
18,3%
-2,1%
2,8%
-0,1%
1,6%
1,2%
-8,1%
-15,5%
-14,7%
IVQ 17 IQ 18 IIQ 18 IIIQ 18 IVQ 18 IQ 19 IIQ 19 IIIQ 19
60,5%
46,2%
35,1%
32,5%
5,6%
-5,1%
-13,5%
-11,9%
Nominal terms
Real terms
-90,4%-92,9%
IVQ 19 IQ 20 IIQ 20 IIIQ 20 IVQ 20
SHOPPING MALLS' 20 YEARS OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
CRISIS
99%
CRISIS
98%
99%
CRISIS…
97%
97%
95%
Occupancy
92%
93%
43%
43%
38%
40%
36%
36%
34%
31%
31%
33%
Tenant sales ARS/sqm
24%
(annual ∆)
20%
15%
21%
15%
17%
11%
7%
7%
CPI + GDP
-5%
(annual ∆)
-18%
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
COVID-19 MALLS´ REOPENING
ACCORD IN G TO IRSA COM M E RCIAL P ROP E RT IES' P ROTOCOL
May
June
July
August
September
October
PORTFOLIO IN OPERATION
85%
BY GLA AND
SALES
PROTOCOL
STRICT SAFETY AND HYGIENE
REDUCED HOURS AND
SOCIAL DISTANCE
COMMUNICATION, TRAINING
MEASURES
TRAFFIC
AND INCENTIVES
OFFICE BUILDINGS
STOCK
(GLA: sqm)
200 Della
Paolera
+4.8%
121,144
28,000
Zetta
Building
Bouchard
115,378
115,640
710
83,213
93,144
Boston
Tower
FY18
FY19
FY20
IH21E
OP E RAT IN G FIGURES
OCCUPANCY BY CLASS
Pre COVID-19
COVID-19
A+ & A
97,2%
96,6%
97,1%
93,9%
93,0%
B
53,2%
52,4%
47,5%
46,2%
45,0%
IVQ 19
IQ 20
IIQ 20
IIIQ 20
IVQ 20
LEASES
Pre COVID-19
COVID-19
(USD/sqm/month)
26,4
26,6
26,9
26,6
26,6
IVQ 19
IQ20
IIQ 20
IIIQ20
IVQ 20
July 2020
BOUCHARD 710
Entire building - 12 floors
15,0145,800
GLA sqmUSD/sqm
USD 87.2 mm
16%
Price
USD IRR
RECENT SALES
OFFICE BUILDINGS
PARTIAL SALES
June 2020
July and August 2020
200 DELLA
BOSTON
PAOLERA
TOWER
2 floors
6 floors
2,430
7,482
GLA sqm
GLA sqm
USD 16.9 mm
USD 41.4 mm
Price
Price
6,940
5,500
USD/sqm
USD/sqm
~28,000
~7,380
Remaining GLA sqm
Remaining GLA sqm
AVERAGE CAP RATE 6.0%
ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
CAPITAL CONTROLS
CAPITAL CONTROLS
Intercontinental
200 Della
Boston
5,000
Paolera
Acquisitions
200 Della Paolera
Tower
Sales
4,500
A+ Offices prices
Maipú
USD/sqm
Rulero
Bouchard 710
Intercontinental
Boston Tower
2,450
Bouchard Plaza
Bouchard Plaza
Dique IV
Rulero
Bouchard 710
Flight to quality
Yacht V & VI
Maipú
República
710
Zetta Building
200 Della Paolera
Opened in May 2019
Currently under development
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Fuente: L.J. Ramos - Colliers
PROJECTS
UNDER
DEVELOPMENT
200
DELLA
PAOLERA
ALTO PALERMO
EXPANSION
3,900
GLA sqm
64%
Works Progress
FY21
Est. Opening date
USD 28.5mm
Est. Investment
~USD 6.2mm
CAPEX deployment pending
200 DELLA PAOLERA
35,000
95%
61%
Total GLA
Works Progress
Commercialization Progress
28,000
IH21
~USD 5.8mm
IRCP GLA
Est. Opening date
CAPEX deployment pending
~USD 90mm
Construction works suspended during COVID-19
lockdown. After the end of the Fiscal Year,
Est. Investment
~USD 10mm
construction activity has been reestablished but
working with protocol restrictions.
Est. Stabilized Revenues
Both openings are delayed.
LAND RESERVES
& OTHER INVESTMENTS
20 million sqm in landbank
Capacity to almost double the current commercial property portfolio
San Martín
CEC
CEC
Punta del Este
Caballito
Intercontinental II
La Adela (Luján)
Córdoba Shopping Adjoining
La Plata
Montevideo
plot
20
SANTA MARÍA DEL PLATA (BA City)
Approvals pending
~700,000 sqm
Premium mixed-use Real Estate to be developed in the best location of BA city
Operational and
Financial Performance
22
IRCP - HISTORICAL FREE CASH FLOWS
USD M ILLION
141.9
Adjusted EBITDA
32.9
FCF
28.7
Dividends
FY16-FY20 Average
FY16-FY20 Average
FY16-FY20 Average
CENTROS COMERCIALES
ZETTA BUILDING
OFICINAS
CATALINAS ("200 DELLA PAOLERA")
OTROS
OTRO CAPEX
178
168
9
162
4
20
2
21
19
111
26
90
149
4
143
141
28
93
58
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
-8
FY 19 FY 20
99
16
69
58
41
16
27
60
38
5
26
10
14
37
32
23
23
15
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
68
69
62
49
49
38
38
45
50
39
29
15
15
10
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
Adjusted EBITDA
CAPEX1
Interests paid + Income tax
FCF -26
Dividends
1.
Includes "200 Della Paolera" (Catalinas)
2.
LTM June 30, 2020. Adjusted Avg. FX: $68.07
IRCP - ASSETS VALUATION
FAIR VALUE ACCORD IN G TO FIN AN CIAL STAT E M ENTS AT T HE E N D OF EACH P E RIOD
EVOLUTION BY TYPE OF ASSET
(USD M ILLION - OFFICIAL FX)
2,155
2,170
91
106
1,878
296
337
158
1,669
334
1,424
174
158
459
827
1,769
1,728
1,387
807
669
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY 20
Shopping Malls
Offices
Land Reserves & Others
EVOLUTION BY SQM
(USD )
Valuation method:
Shopping Malls: DCF
Offices: Comparables
5,757 OfficialFX
5,290
5,081
4,003
4,032 4,011
3,979
4,035 Blue-chip
3,740
swap FX
2,431
2,007
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY 20
Shopping Malls
Offices
IRSA - NET ASSET VALUE
AS OF JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION
1,536 GAV
1,136 NAV
26.7% LTV
NAV
368
410
27
58
1,536
1,083
1,136
IRCP NAV
Hotels
Banco Hipotecario1
Landbank & Others 2
Gross Asset Value
Net Debt
Net Asset Value
Book value as of June 30, 2020
Book value as of June 30, 2020. "Others" includes investment in Condor Hospitality Trust and Israel at zero market value
IRSA STAND ALONE
BY CALE NDAR Y EAR AS OF SE P T EMBER 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION
