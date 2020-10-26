Log in
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Presentation Exchange Offer Series I 10/26/2020

10/26/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

Series I Notes Exchange

Offer presentation

October 2020

ARGENTINA

CENTRAL BANK

RESOLUTION

"A" 7106

  • Central Bank (BCRA) Communication "A" 7106 restricts access to the Foreign Exchange Market to obtain US dollars for the payment of debt maturities.
  • Companies with capital maturities between 10.15.2020 and 03.31.2021 had to submit to the BCRA a detail of a refinancing plan based on the following criteria:
    • that the net amount for which the exchange market will be accessed in the original terms will not exceed 40% of the capital amount due in the period.
    • that the rest of the capital be refinanced with a new issuance with an average life of 2 years.
  • IRSA's Series I, for an amount of USD 181.5 million, falls within the period contemplated by the provision, given its maturity on 11.15.2020.

2

IRSA's SERIES I EXCHANGE - USD 181.5mm - 10% - Nov 20

OPTION A

  • at least USD 0.50 in cash and the rest with a new issuance (SERIES VIII)

For each USD 1

presented in exchange,

you will receive the accrued interest until

settlement date and…

OPTION B

…Early bird (until 10/30/20) 2% in ARS and a new

issuance (SERIES IX)

SERIES VIII

CLASE IX

US Dollars

100% Nominal Value

10% fixed - Quarterly payments

Three equal installments, 36 months

In kind, in exchange of existing SERIES I

CURRENCY & PRICE OF ISSUANCE

INTEREST RATE

AMORTIZATION & MATURITY

SUSCRIPTION

US Dollars

100% Nominal Value

10% fixed - Quarterly payments

Bullet at maturity (3/1/23), ~27 months

In kind, in exchange of existing SERIES I and/or in cash, in US Dollars

USD 108.9 million

SERIES MAXIMUM SIZE

USD 108.9 million (up to USD 181.5 million)

Buenos Aires

PAYMENT LOCATION

New York

The Exchange of the Notes implies consent to the Essential Modifications and/or the Non-Essential Modifications

3

IRSA's SERIES I EXCHANGE - USD 181.5mm - 10% - Nov 20

SCENARIOS*

OPTION A

80%

USD 72.6

USD 72.6

USD 36.3

SERIES VIII

50%

Cash

50%

01 SERIES IX

OPTION B

Base scenario according to the SERIES IX

subscription notifications received from some 20% bondholders.

50%

USD 18.2

USD 72.6

02

USD 90.8

50%

30%

SERIES VIII

20%

Cash

80%

SERIES IX

40%

USD 72.6

03

USD 108.9

60%

Cash

SERIES IX

* It is assumed that SERIES IX it is integrated only with exchange, without new subscribers.

4

IRSA's SERIES I EXCHANGE - USD 181.5mm - 10% - Nov 20

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Early Bird Series IX

Cash

Exchange closure

Settlement

2% ARS

suscription*

Oct 30, 2020

Nov 5, 2020

~ Nov 11, 2020

8 PM BA time

8 PM BA time

* Public auction date wil be infomed in a supplementary notice during the Exchange period.

RATING

EXCHANGE AGENT

A (arg)

JOINT-BOOK RUNNERS

5

The Company

IRSA

R E A L E S TAT E L E A D E R I N A R G E N T I N A

  • 30 years acquiring, developing and operating real estate in Argentina.
  • 25 years listed on the NYSE and accessing capital markets.
  • Management with proven track record in the industry.
  • Real Estate in Argentina as a value haven - assets denominated in US dollars.

RENTAL PROPERTIES

  • Controlling shareholder of IRCP (BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP), leader in Shopping Centers and Offices in the country.
  • Owner of 3 premium hotels in Argentina and investment in CONDOR, US hotel REIT.

(BYMA:CRES ; NASDAQ:CRESY)

62.4%

(BYMA:IRSA ; NYSE:IRS)

DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES

  • ~20 mm sqm premium landbank for future developments, almost to double current rental portfolio.
  • Owner of Santa María del Plata - 700th premium sqm in Puerto Madero (BA).
  • Investment in Banco Hipotecario - future singergies with the develompent of mortage market in the country.

80.7%

HOTELS

LANDBANK

29.9%

18.9%

(BYMA:IRCP ; NASDAQ:IRCP)

7

SHOPPING MALLS'

ATOMIZED AND DIVERSE TENANT MIX

UNIQUE PORTFOLIO

With low incidence of department stores

TOP FIVE ON SALES

SALES BY TYPE

6.7%

17.3%

Others

19,5%

Department Store

5,4%

93.3%

82.7%

10,8%

56,2%

Restaurants

8,1%

BY BASE RENT

BY SQM

Electro

Apparel

BA CITY

~70%

Market

Share

15 MALLS

332,000 sqm GLA

High income Area

8

Mid Income Area

Low Income Area

Dot Building

Philips

Zetta

OFFICES BUILDINGS

Boston Tower

200 Della

Paolera

(IVQ FY20)

SuipachaRepública

Intercontinental

Expanding Corporate North Area Business Center

AAA Location

Back Office Center

8 BUILDINGS 121,000 sqm GLA

PREMIUM PORTFOLIO

Surface by class

A+ & A 84%

16% B

PREMIUM TENANTS

Others

Technology

46%

31%

75%

International

14%Tenants

9%

Oil & Energy

Banks & Insurance

Intercontinental

3 PREMIUM HOTELS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Libertador

Llao Llao

Intercontinental

Libertador

Llao Llao Resort

BA city

BA city

Bariloche city

313 rooms

200 rooms

205 rooms

RENTAL PROPERTIES´ RESILIENT REVENUE MODEL

FOR BOT H SHOP P IN G M ALLS AN D OFFICE AGRE E M E N TS

SHOPPING MALLS

OFFICES

ARS

Variable

Base Rent

Base Rent

Fixed

Key money Base Rent

Brokerage fee

In advance

YEAR 1

YEAR 2

YEAR 3

USD

Per sqm

Per sqm

Per sqm

YEAR 1

YEAR 2

YEAR 3

50% Fixed

VARIABLE & FIXED RENT

The company collects the

74%

highest between a % of tenant

of total

monthly sales and a minimum

revenues

fixed rent (base rent)

OTHER REVENUES

26% of total revenues comes from key money, brokerage fee, stands, parking and non-traditional advertising

OFFICE AGREEMENTS

  • 3-yearaverage term
  • US Dollar based
  • Rental rates for renewed terms are negotiated at market

conditions

11

24% Variable

SHOPPING MALLS

OFFICE BUILDINGS

HOTELS

EXPENSES

CAPEX

COVID-19 IN ARGENTINA

IM PACT IN OUR BUSIN ESS

Operations closed since March 20th. The company decided to defer billing and collection of base rent and commercial fund from April to September 30, 2020, supporting tenants and prioritizing long-term relationship. We just charged common expenses.

Normal revenues collection during

lockdown period.

Shutted down since March 20th. Intercontinental Hotel just working under a contingency and emergency plan

Cut of nonessential expenses and services.

Cut of social security taxes and other taxes.

Construction works in Catalinas ("200 Della Paolera") and Alto

Palermo expansion suspended during lockdown. After the end of

the Fiscal Year, construction activity has been reestablished but

with some restrictions.

Common Expenses;

20%

Commercial fund; 8%

Parking y Otros; 9%

Key money ; 9%

Variable rent; 21%

GUARANTEED BY

Base rent; 33%

CONTRACT

Situation pre Covid-19

(6M FY20)

Working together with our tenants giving them all our support and help in this unprecedented

situation

8

SHOPPING MALLS

OP E RAT IN G FIGURES

GLA & OCCUPANCY

(GLA: sqm)

Pre COVID-19

95.0%

SAME SHOPPING MALLS SALES

(% Var i.a.)

Pre COVID-19

COVID-19

98.5%

94.7%93.2%

IIIQ20 Includes 10

days and IVQ the

full impact from

closure of

operations

344,025

332,150

333,062

end of

concession

FY18

FY19

FY20

SHOPPING MALLS - DELINQUENCY

(ARS MILLION)

9M 20

IVQ 20

FY 20

FY 19

Delinquency

118

187

305

109

180%

Revenues

5,632

303

5,935

8,541

-30.5%

Delinquency/

2.1%

61.7%

5.1%

1.3%

+3.8bps

Revenues

22,3%

22,7%

27,3%

28,7%

24,4%

24,7%

29,6%

18,3%

-2,1%

2,8%

-0,1%

1,6%

1,2%

-8,1%

-15,5%

-14,7%

IVQ 17 IQ 18 IIQ 18 IIIQ 18 IVQ 18 IQ 19 IIQ 19 IIIQ 19

60,5%

46,2%

35,1%

32,5%

5,6%

-5,1%

-13,5%

-11,9%

Nominal terms

Real terms

-90,4%-92,9%

IVQ 19 IQ 20 IIQ 20 IIIQ 20 IVQ 20

13

SHOPPING MALLS' 20 YEARS OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

CRISIS

99%

CRISIS

98%

99%

CRISIS…

97%

97%

95%

Occupancy

92%

93%

43%

43%

38%

40%

36%

36%

34%

31%

31%

33%

Tenant sales ARS/sqm

24%

(annual ∆)

20%

15%

21%

15%

17%

11%

7%

7%

CPI + GDP

-5%

(annual ∆)

-18%

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

COVID-19 MALLS´ REOPENING

ACCORD IN G TO IRSA COM M E RCIAL P ROP E RT IES' P ROTOCOL

May

June

July

August

September

October

PORTFOLIO IN OPERATION

85%

BY GLA AND

SALES

PROTOCOL

STRICT SAFETY AND HYGIENE

REDUCED HOURS AND

SOCIAL DISTANCE

COMMUNICATION, TRAINING

MEASURES

TRAFFIC

AND INCENTIVES

15

OFFICE BUILDINGS

STOCK

(GLA: sqm)

200 Della

Paolera

+4.8%

121,144

28,000

Zetta

Building

Bouchard

115,378

115,640

710

83,213

93,144

Boston

Tower

FY18

FY19

FY20

IH21E

OP E RAT IN G FIGURES

OCCUPANCY BY CLASS

Pre COVID-19

COVID-19

A+ & A

97,2%

96,6%

97,1%

93,9%

93,0%

B

53,2%

52,4%

47,5%

46,2%

45,0%

IVQ 19

IQ 20

IIQ 20

IIIQ 20

IVQ 20

LEASES

Pre COVID-19

COVID-19

(USD/sqm/month)

26,4

26,6

26,9

26,6

26,6

IVQ 19

IQ20

IIQ 20

IIIQ20

IVQ 20

16

July 2020

BOUCHARD 710

Entire building - 12 floors

15,0145,800

GLA sqmUSD/sqm

USD 87.2 mm

16%

Price

USD IRR

RECENT SALES

OFFICE BUILDINGS

PARTIAL SALES

June 2020

July and August 2020

200 DELLA

BOSTON

PAOLERA

TOWER

2 floors

6 floors

2,430

7,482

GLA sqm

GLA sqm

USD 16.9 mm

USD 41.4 mm

Price

Price

6,940

5,500

USD/sqm

USD/sqm

~28,000

~7,380

Remaining GLA sqm

Remaining GLA sqm

AVERAGE CAP RATE 6.0%

12

ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

CAPITAL CONTROLS

CAPITAL CONTROLS

Intercontinental

200 Della

Boston

5,000

Paolera

Acquisitions

200 Della Paolera

Tower

Sales

4,500

A+ Offices prices

Maipú

USD/sqm

Rulero

Bouchard 710

Intercontinental

Boston Tower

2,450

Bouchard Plaza

Bouchard Plaza

Dique IV

Rulero

Bouchard 710

Flight to quality

Yacht V & VI

Maipú

República

710

Zetta Building

200 Della Paolera

Opened in May 2019

Currently under development

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Fuente: L.J. Ramos - Colliers

18

PROJECTS

UNDER

DEVELOPMENT

200

DELLA

PAOLERA

ALTO PALERMO

EXPANSION

3,900

GLA sqm

64%

Works Progress

FY21

Est. Opening date

USD 28.5mm

Est. Investment

~USD 6.2mm

CAPEX deployment pending

200 DELLA PAOLERA

35,000

95%

61%

Total GLA

Works Progress

Commercialization Progress

28,000

IH21

~USD 5.8mm

IRCP GLA

Est. Opening date

CAPEX deployment pending

~USD 90mm

Construction works suspended during COVID-19

lockdown. After the end of the Fiscal Year,

Est. Investment

~USD 10mm

construction activity has been reestablished but

working with protocol restrictions.

Est. Stabilized Revenues

Both openings are delayed.

19

LAND RESERVES

& OTHER INVESTMENTS

20 million sqm in landbank

Capacity to almost double the current commercial property portfolio

San Martín

CEC

CEC

Punta del Este

Caballito

Intercontinental II

La Adela (Luján)

Córdoba Shopping Adjoining

La Plata

Montevideo

plot

20

20

SANTA MARÍA DEL PLATA (BA City)

Approvals pending

~700,000 sqm

Premium mixed-use Real Estate to be developed in the best location of BA city

Operational and

Financial Performance

22

IRCP - HISTORICAL FREE CASH FLOWS

USD M ILLION

141.9

Adjusted EBITDA

32.9

FCF

28.7

Dividends

FY16-FY20 Average

FY16-FY20 Average

FY16-FY20 Average

CENTROS COMERCIALES

ZETTA BUILDING

OFICINAS

CATALINAS ("200 DELLA PAOLERA")

OTROS

OTRO CAPEX

178

168

9

162

4

20

2

21

19

111

26

90

149

4

143

141

28

93

58

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

-8

FY 19 FY 20

99

16

69

58

41

16

27

60

38

5

26

10

14

37

32

23

23

15

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

68

69

62

49

49

38

38

45

50

39

29

15

15

10

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

Adjusted EBITDA

CAPEX1

Interests paid + Income tax

FCF -26

Dividends

1.

Includes "200 Della Paolera" (Catalinas)

2.

LTM June 30, 2020. Adjusted Avg. FX: $68.07

23

IRCP - ASSETS VALUATION

FAIR VALUE ACCORD IN G TO FIN AN CIAL STAT E M ENTS AT T HE E N D OF EACH P E RIOD

EVOLUTION BY TYPE OF ASSET

(USD M ILLION - OFFICIAL FX)

2,155

2,170

91

106

1,878

296

337

158

1,669

334

1,424

174

158

459

827

1,769

1,728

1,387

807

669

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY 20

Shopping Malls

Offices

Land Reserves & Others

EVOLUTION BY SQM

(USD )

Valuation method:

Shopping Malls: DCF

Offices: Comparables

5,757 OfficialFX

5,290

5,081

4,003

4,032 4,011

3,979

4,035 Blue-chip

3,740

swap FX

2,431

2,007

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY 20

Shopping Malls

Offices

24

IRSA - NET ASSET VALUE

AS OF JUN E 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION

1,536 GAV

1,136 NAV

26.7% LTV

NAV

368

410

27

58

1,536

1,083

1,136

IRCP NAV

Hotels

Banco Hipotecario1

Landbank & Others 2

Gross Asset Value

Net Debt

Net Asset Value

  1. Book value as of June 30, 2020
  2. Book value as of June 30, 2020. "Others" includes investment in Condor Hospitality Trust and Israel at zero market value

25

IRSA STAND ALONE

BY CALE NDAR Y EAR AS OF SE P T EMBER 3 0 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION

Description

Amount

Maturity

Short term debt

22.0

<360 days

Series I

181.5

Nov 2020

Series III

4.6

Feb 2021

Series IV

51.4

May 2021

Series V

9.2

May 2022

Series VI

4.4

Jul 2021

Series VII

33.7

Jan 2022

Other Debt

17.6

Feb 2022

GROSS DEBT

324.4

CURRENT SCHEME

207.8

DOES NOT INCLUDE

INTERCOMPANY LOAN WITH

IRCP

SERIES I

70.7

To be exchanged for

45.9

USD 181,5

2020

2021

2022

PROFORMA AMORTIZATION SCENARIOS

01

80% OPTION A

02

50% OPTION A

03

100% OPTION B

20% OPTION B

50% OPTION B

99.7

108.9

88.9

29.0

74.9

64.1

72.6

70.7

18.2

50.8

45.9

29.0

18.2

108.9

26.3

26.3

26.3

72.6

70.7

70.7

70.7

45.9

50.8

45.9

45.9

26.3

26.3

26.3

2020

2021

2022

2023

2020

2021

2022

2023

2020

2021

2022

2023

26

CAPITAL MARKETS TRACK RECORD

NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS

AMOUNT ISSUED

GROUP LISTED VEHICLES

NON-DEFAULT HISTORY

+200

+USD 17bn

5

New York, Buenos Aires,

Even in the worst

& Sao Paulo

Argentinean crisis (2001)

IRSA IPO

APSA

APSA IPO (now IRCP)

CRESUD

LIABILITY

FOLLOW ON

MANAGEMENT

Tender offer IRSA bonds New IRCP

LOCAL MARKET

BA & NY LISTING

BA & NY LISTING

APSA & IRSA CONVERTIBLE NOTES

USD 288 MM Regional expansion

USD 360 MM bond IRCP 8% SPO USD 138 MM

DOLLAR LINKED ISSUANCES

USD 265 MM

1994

1997

2000/1

2006

2008

2012

2016/7

2018/9

2020

CRESUD US LISTING

BRASILAGRO IPO

BRASILAGRO US

DEBT

DURING

REFINANCING

COVID-19

Follow on

USD 276 MM

LISTING

CRESUD USD 246 MM

PANDEMIC

USD 92 MM

Company Foundation

IRSA USD 227 MM

27

Thanks!

28

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 20:09:10 UTC

NameTitle
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain COO, Director & Chief Real Estate Business Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Carlos Ricardo Esteves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA9.15%407
WALMART INC.21.05%407 635
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.46%36 481
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.96%28 904
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-5.94%24 133
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED15.13%18 572
