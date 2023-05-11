IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Primary Document - Form 6-K

Attached is an English translation of the letter dated May 11, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Amount of shares to be issued per warrant:

● Ratio previous to the cash dividend: 1.0442;

● Ratio after the cash dividend (current): 1.1719.

Warrant exercise price per new share to be issued:

● Price previous to the cash dividend: US$0.414;

● Current price after the cash dividend: US$0.3689.

The other terms and conditions of the warrants remain the same.

