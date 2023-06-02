Advanced search
    IRSA   ARP588091073

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(IRSA)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
297.95 ARS   +0.76%
12:15pWarrants Exercise : May 2023
PU
11:59aIrsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Primary Document - Form 6-K
PU
05/18Fitch Affirms IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones, S.A. (IRSA) at 'B-'
AQ
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Primary Document - Form 6-K

06/02/2023 | 11:59am EDT
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is an English translation of the letter dated June 2, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
Buenos Aires, June 2, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA),informs that between May 17 and 25, 2023, certain warrants holders have exercised their right to acquire additional shares.
Therefore, a total of 15,249 ordinary shares of the Company will be registered, with a face value of ARS 1. As a result of the exercise, USD 5,625.36 were collected by the Company.
After the exercise of these warrants, the number of shares and the capital stock of the Company increased from 811,122,208 to 811,137,457, and the new number of outstanding warrants decreased from 79,722,318 to 79,709,301.
Likewise, the exercise of the warrants has been carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions established in the issuance prospectus dated April 12, 2021, and complementary notices regarding the offer made by the Company of 80,000,000 ordinary book-entry shares and 80,000,000 options to subscribe ordinary shares (warrants).

Attachments

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 15:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023
Net income 2023
Net Debt 2023
P/E ratio 2023
Yield 2023
Capitalization 242 B 1 007 M 1 007 M
EV / Sales 2023
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 297,95 ARS
Average target price 700,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 135%
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jorge Cruces Chief Investment Officer
Oscar Pedro Bergotto Independent Director
Demian Brener Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA80.69%1 007
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-7.49%36 558
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.74%26 452
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-23.79%21 942
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-15.33%21 608
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.95%19 994
