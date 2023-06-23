Attached is an English translation of the letter dated June 23, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Buenos Aires, June 23, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 180,000 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 4.33% of the approved program.
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
06/22/2023
06/26/2023
IRSA
ARS
391.7226
180,000
ARS
70,510,076.05
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 12:35:08 UTC.