Attached is an English translation of the letter dated June 23, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Buenos Aires, June 23, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:

Trade Date Settlement Date Type Price Quantity Total Amount 06/22/2023 06/26/2023 IRSA ARS 391.7226



180,000

ARS 70,510,076.05





As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 180,000 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 4.33% of the approved program.