Attached is an English translation of the letter dated July 12, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Buenos Aires, July 12, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:

Trade Date Settlement Date Type Price Quantity Total Amount 07/11/2023 07/13/2023 IRSA ARS 416.4896



182,316

ARS 75,932,717.60





As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 2,684,222 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 21.82% of the approved program.