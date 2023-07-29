Attached is an English translation of the letter dated July 28, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Buenos Aires, July 28, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:

Trade Date Settlement Date Type Price Quantity Total Amount 07/27/2023 07/31/2023 IRSA ARS 419.1314



198,804

ARS 83,325,006.70





As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 4,134,736 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 33.93% of the approved program.