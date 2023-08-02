Attached is an English translation of the letter dated August 2, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Buenos Aires, August 2, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 4,247,979 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 34.89% of the approved program.
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
08/01/2023
08/03/2023
IRSA
ARS
422.8765
44,988
ARS
19,024,366.00
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 18:18:18 UTC.