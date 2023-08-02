Attached is an English translation of the letter dated August 2, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Buenos Aires, August 2, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:

Trade Date Settlement Date Type Price Quantity Total Amount 08/01/2023 08/03/2023 IRSA ARS 422.8765



44,988

ARS 19,024,366.00





As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 4,247,979 IRSA common shares, representing approximately 34.89% of the approved program.