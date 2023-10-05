REPORT ON FORM 6-KAttached is an English translation of the letter dated September 6, 2023, filed by the Company with the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires and the Comisión Nacional de Valores.
Buenos Aires, October 5, 2023 - IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS;BYMA:IRSA),reports that the Shareholders' Meeting held today approved by majority of votes a cash dividend distribution for ARS 64,000,000,000 to the Shareholders, according to their holdings.
